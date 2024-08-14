Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

Walmart wins hearts with another attractive Sony WH-1000XM5 deal

Walmart wins hearts with another attractive Sony WH-1000XM5 deal
The most impressive headphones from Sony are in the spotlight this week! Not long ago, we shared a generous $150 discount on the ex-flagship WH-1000XM4, and now Walmart lets you save $91 on the latest (so far) WH-1000XM5!

So, you can grab the high-end wireless headphones that usually cost $399.99 at Walmart for less than $310. That's almost their Prime Day 2024 price! And given that neither Amazon nor Best Buy have the same deal going on right now, we'd say Walmart's promo feels incredibly attractive.

As one of the best options on the market, the XM5 have a lot to offer. Comfortable and light, they're the ideal choice for commuting and more. Speaking of which, you don't have to deal with annoying background noises with these headphones wherever you are.

They have stellar ANC that significantly muffles everything that happens around you, while the fantastic passive isolation helps further improve your noise cancelling experience. Of course, you can always turn off ANC and let your environment in with Ambient mode. There's even a physical key for switching between the two, eliminating the need to download the app specifically for this purpose.

Comfort and noise cancellation are undoubtedly important, and the same applies to sound quality. Well, these bad boys are a market leader for a reason: they offer dazzling audio. With plenty of low-end, ultra-crisp vocals, and a wide soundstage, they're good enough to give options like the AirPods Max a run for their money.

Then you have super handy features like Quick Attention and Speak-to-Chat that ensure you don't miss out on conversations while wearing your headset. Add to this the 30-hour battery life with ANC and the incredible quick charging feature that gives you three hours of music from a three-minute charge, and you can see just why these are a fan favorite.

Granted, the XM5 were cheaper during Prime Day, when Amazon offered Prime members to save $100. But this event is long gone, leaving Walmart's deal your best alternative at the time of writing. Don't sleep on it and get yours while this remarkable $91 discount is still available.
