Here's how new and existing AT&T customers can save up to $250 right now

by Adrian Diaconescu
Apr 22, 2020, 4:27 AM
The nation's second-largest wireless service provider might already be feeling the heat brought on by the industry's number three player after finally merging with the number four carrier, even though "New T-Mobile" is just beginning to improve its nationwide 5G network by integrating Sprint's valuable mid-band spectrum.

The mobile network operator many analysts expect to take the lead in 5G speeds soon enough in addition to the coverage crown has also yet to start its big summer marketing push, which isn't stopping Magenta from trying to attract new customers with a killer "bring your own phone" deal. Incredibly enough, Sprint recently ran an even more compelling promotion to boost its subscriber numbers before adding said numbers to T-Mo's existing count.

That brings us to AT&T's latest port-in offer, which can hook you up with a gratis $250 Visa Reward Card for a limited time when you add a new line of service to a new or existing account. That's right, existing customers are also eligible for this very cool freebie, but either way, you'll need to bring your own smartphone and an existing number from another carrier to score that massive discount.

The online-only deal obviously requires activation of a postpaid wireless service line including both voice and data, and the device you're looking to bring to AT&T cannot be a tablet or anything other than a smartphone. Finally, you'll want to keep in mind the $250 Visa Reward Card could take a maximum of four weeks to reach you after you redeem the port-in offer.

Meanwhile, if you don't have an existing number to port in from a different carrier, AT&T will hook you up with a humbler but still awesome $150 Visa Reward Card when you purchase a new smartphone online. All you need to do is sign up to an installment plan, add a new line to an existing account or open an altogether new one, and get an "eligible" unlimited plan requiring monthly payments of at least $65 after discounts for new customers. 

Believe it or not, this deal can be combined with all current discounts on hot new handsets including Samsung's Galaxy S20 5G powerhouse and Apple's already affordable second-gen iPhone SE.

