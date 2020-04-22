Here's how new and existing AT&T customers can save up to $250 right now

















That brings us to AT&T's latest port-in offer, which can hook you up with a gratis $250 Visa Reward Card for a limited time when you add a new line of service to a new or existing account. That's right, existing customers are also eligible for this very cool freebie, but either way, you'll need to bring your own smartphone and an existing number from another carrier to score that massive discount.





The online-only deal obviously requires activation of a postpaid wireless service line including both voice and data, and the device you're looking to bring to AT&T cannot be a tablet or anything other than a smartphone. Finally, you'll want to keep in mind the $250 Visa Reward Card could take a maximum of four weeks to reach you after you redeem the port-in offer.













Meanwhile, if you don't have an existing number to port in from a different carrier, AT&T will hook you up with a humbler but still awesome $150 Visa Reward Card when you purchase a new smartphone online. All you need to do is sign up to an installment plan, add a new line to an existing account or open an altogether new one, and get an "eligible" unlimited plan requiring monthly payments of at least $65 after discounts for new customers.







