Sprint wants to go out with a bang, offering an amazing freebie for carrier switchers

Regardless of what phone you might be thinking of picking up from Sprint, the nation's fourth-largest wireless service provider will start you off with a cool $300 prepaid Mastercard. All you need to do is port in an existing number from a different carrier and register for this amazing special offer online.





Even better, while you can score the $300 freebie with the outright purchase of a new handset of your choice, you don't necessarily have to do that to qualify. Believe it or not, you'll receive the aforementioned prepaid Mastercard (within 90 days of your online registration) even if you bring your own existing device in addition to your current phone number.





Be sure to check the eligibility of your phone by handing Sprint your IMEI or MEID first and keep in mind you'll need a device unlocked domestically by the carrier you're looking to leave behind in order for the switch to be approved.





Don't forget the aforementioned LG V50 ThinQ 5G Samsung Galaxy S20 5G and Galaxy S20+ 5G , as well as many other high-end and mid-range phones, are on sale at Sprint at outright ridiculous prices for network switchers if you can't pull off the BYOD process or don't want to do that for some reason. Meanwhile, it's probably worth pointing out that Verizon is also offering a decent discount... of only $100 for new customers looking to bring their existing devices over to the nation's largest carrier and open a new line of service.

For some reason, Sprint seems to badly want to jack up its languishing subscriber count before finally merging with T-Mobile and transferring said users under a new "Un-carrier" widely expected to give Verizon and AT&T a good run for their money thanks to a pretty much unrivaled 5G network