Sprint wants to go out with a bang, offering an amazing freebie for carrier switchers

















Regardless of what phone you might be thinking of picking up from Sprint, the nation's fourth-largest wireless service provider will start you off with a cool $300 prepaid Mastercard. All you need to do is port in an existing number from a different carrier and register for this amazing special offer online.





Even better, while you can score the $300 freebie with the outright purchase of a new handset of your choice, you don't necessarily have to do that to qualify. Believe it or not, you'll receive the aforementioned prepaid Mastercard (within 90 days of your online registration) even if you bring your own existing device in addition to your current phone number.





Be sure to check the eligibility of your phone by handing Sprint your IMEI or MEID first and keep in mind you'll need a device unlocked domestically by the carrier you're looking to leave behind in order for the switch to be approved.



