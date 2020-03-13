Sprint Deals Wireless service

Sprint wants to go out with a bang, offering an amazing freebie for carrier switchers

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Mar 13, 2020, 9:56 AM
Sprint wants to go out with a bang, offering an amazing freebie for carrier switchers
For some reason, Sprint seems to badly want to jack up its languishing subscriber count before finally merging with T-Mobile and transferring said users under a new "Un-carrier" widely expected to give Verizon and AT&T a good run for their money thanks to a pretty much unrivaled 5G network.

After trying to entice people with killer individual deals on great devices like the LG V50 ThinQ, Apple's seventh-generation iPad, iPad Air 3, and Samsung's Galaxy S20 and S20+, the "Now Network" appears to have quietly kicked off a phenomenal promotion for anyone seeking to ditch their current cellular company.

Check out the deal here



Regardless of what phone you might be thinking of picking up from Sprint, the nation's fourth-largest wireless service provider will start you off with a cool $300 prepaid Mastercard. All you need to do is port in an existing number from a different carrier and register for this amazing special offer online. 

Even better, while you can score the $300 freebie with the outright purchase of a new handset of your choice, you don't necessarily have to do that to qualify. Believe it or not, you'll receive the aforementioned prepaid Mastercard (within 90 days of your online registration) even if you bring your own existing device in addition to your current phone number. 

Be sure to check the eligibility of your phone by handing Sprint your IMEI or MEID first and keep in mind you'll need a device unlocked domestically by the carrier you're looking to leave behind in order for the switch to be approved. 

Don't forget the aforementioned LG V50 ThinQ 5G, Samsung Galaxy S20 5G and Galaxy S20+ 5G, as well as many other high-end and mid-range phones, are on sale at Sprint at outright ridiculous prices for network switchers if you can't pull off the BYOD process or don't want to do that for some reason. Meanwhile, it's probably worth pointing out that Verizon is also offering a decent discount... of only $100 for new customers looking to bring their existing devices over to the nation's largest carrier and open a new line of service.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

-$300
Sprint wants to go out with a bang, offering an amazing freebie for carrier switchers
Sprint wants to go out with a bang, offering an amazing freebie for carrier switchers
-$314
Samsung's 512GB Galaxy Note 10+ is on sale at a big discount at Microsoft
Expires in - 2d 13hSamsung's 512GB Galaxy Note 10+ is on sale at a big discount at Microsoft
-$700
Apple's iPhone XS Max is hugely discounted at Best Buy with installment plans
Apple's iPhone XS Max is hugely discounted at Best Buy with installment plans
Microsoft has a bunch of Samsung wearable devices on sale at unrivaled discounts
Expires in - 2d 13hMicrosoft has a bunch of Samsung wearable devices on sale at unrivaled discounts
-$250
Deal: Get $250 from Verizon when you switch and bring your own phone
Expires in - 2w 4dDeal: Get $250 from Verizon when you switch and bring your own phone
The Google Pixel 3 XL with 100GB of data is just £25 per month at Three
The Google Pixel 3 XL with 100GB of data is just £25 per month at Three

Popular stories

Samsung may update the Note 10, Note 9 and S9 to Galaxy S20's Android 10 with One UI 2.1
Samsung may update the Note 10, Note 9 and S9 to Galaxy S20's Android 10 with One UI 2.1
Verizon heavily outspent AT&T and T-Mobile in massive 5G auction
Verizon heavily outspent AT&T and T-Mobile in massive 5G auction
This is the biggest flaw of the Samsung Galaxy S20 series
This is the biggest flaw of the Samsung Galaxy S20 series
All Samsung Galaxy S20 phones suffer from a terrible front camera bug that will ruin your selfies
All Samsung Galaxy S20 phones suffer from a terrible front camera bug that will ruin your selfies
If the Galaxy S20 loses value like the S10 or Pixel 3, iPhone's price retention matters
If the Galaxy S20 loses value like the S10 or Pixel 3, iPhone's price retention matters
Sprint's LG V50 ThinQ 5G is on sale at $0 right now... with a catch
Sprint's LG V50 ThinQ 5G is on sale at $0 right now... with a catch

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless