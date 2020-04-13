AT&T Coronavirus

AT&T offers three months free service to medical professionals with priority over other service plans

Iskra Petrova
Apr 13, 2020, 1:58 AM
The coronavirus pandemic is still ongoing and as we all know, tech giants are trying to help as much as they can. Phone carriers are on it as well. Now, CNET reports that AT&T has announced it is going to give three months of free service of its FirstNet program to doctors and medical professionals.

According to the announcement, in order to be able to benefit from the program’s free service, you have to be registered on AT&T FirstNet first responder plans. However, the service is available to all state-licensed nurses and doctors in America and American territories, even if they are existing AT&T customers or new ones. The doctors and nurses, who are already AT&T customers, will have to switch to FirstNet subscription and send proof of their profession within a 30-day activation period and all of this can be done online.

The FirstNet plan, that is now offered for free for medical practitioners, is usually $40 a month and offers one line of unlimited talk, text and mobile data. Additionally, users desiring unlimited mobile hotspot have to pay $45 per month for the subscription.

In addition to the free service, AT&T is also offering a $200 discount on a FirstNet-ready smartphone. At the moment, iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max, as well as Samsung Galaxy S20 5G series can benefit from FirstNet, however, other 5G phones are still limited to the 4G LTE network, offered by AT&T.

The service also offers medical professionals priority to the carrier’s 4G LTE network and their service will be prioritized during times of emergency. Reportedly, FirstNet phones are going to be faster, connectivity-wise, than normal AT&T phones.

