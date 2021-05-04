Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

AT&T tries (and fails) to give T-Mobile a run for its money with another two 5G plans

Adrian Diaconescu
By Adrian Diaconescu
May 04, 2021, 12:10 PM
AT&amp;T tries (and fails) to give T-Mobile a run for its money with another two 5G plans
AT&T made serious waves just last week by launching a mind-blowing new prepaid 100GB data-only option costing a measly $55 a month that T-Mobile simply can't compete with (for a change) following a controversial recent revision of a plan introduced a few months earlier.

Curiously enough, the third-largest US wireless service provider is already unveiling two additional 5G plans designed specifically for non-smartphone users, and even more bizarrely, these have nothing on T-Mo's revised prepaid mobile internet options.

AT&T customers who for some reason refuse to opt for the aforementioned $55 for 100GB prepaid data plan can now get the carrier's 25 or 40GB postpaid DataConnect plan for $50 and $75 a month respectively.

That includes a $10 discount when you sign up for AutoPay and paperless billing, mind you, while excluding Ma Bell's typical "taxes and fees." Compared to the operator's old DataConnect options, which Magenta mocked back in December 2020 for merely including 15 and 35 gigs of high-speed data at $50 and $75 respectively, these are obviously a solid improvement, but the timing of their release is... simply odd.

In case you're wondering, T-Mobile is still offering a comparatively generous 50GB of 5G data for $50 a month even after its unexpectedly quick downgrade. Meanwhile, Verizon's prepaid data plan lineup includes 16 and 30GB options for $45 and $65 a month respectively, which is... not a lot better than what you can get at AT&T.


Keep in mind that, while the new plans come with 5G access at no extra charge, you'll obviously need a compatible device to take advantage of the highest speeds currently available on AT&T

We're talking something like the Nighthawk 5G Mobile Hotspot Pro (pictured above), or better yet, a 5G-enabled tablet like the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 or Apple's recently announced iPad Pro (2021) with your choice of an 11 or 12.9-inch screen.

