AT&T's hot new 5G plan destroys T-Mobile's best alternative... for a change
Granted, AT&T is charging $55 a month instead of $50 for a whopping 100 gigs of data on its latest prepaid plan aimed specifically at tablets and mobile hotspots rather than good old fashioned smartphones, but that certainly beats T-Mo's current $50 for 50GB of 5G data offer.
Unless you're absolutely sure you need just a fraction of that 100 gigs of "high-speed" data or absolutely want to spend less than 55 bucks a month, it's obviously hard to recommend AT&T Prepaid's 15GB Essential Data or Cricket's 20GB Simply Data options, both of which are priced at $35. If you think about it, that's not even dramatically less than $55.
Meanwhile, Verizon is basically not worth mentioning in the same breath as AT&T and T-Mobile when it comes to hotspot data-only plans, as highlighted in the chart above, which Magenta used to hype up its now-retired $50 for 100GB offer back in December 2020.