AT&T's hot new 5G plan destroys T-Mobile's best alternative... for a change













Naturally, Ma Bell's top-of-the-line hotspot deal includes free "nationwide" 5G access, and you can secure this new price on both new and existing accounts with both AT&T Prepaid and Cricket Wireless . Possibly the best thing about all of this is that you don't have to lift a finger if you're already on the latter operator's 100GB data-only plan or the former's $75/40GB option to get a big discount and a big upgrade respectively starting with your next bill.





Unless you're absolutely sure you need just a fraction of that 100 gigs of "high-speed" data or absolutely want to spend less than 55 bucks a month, it's obviously hard to recommend AT&T Prepaid's 15GB Essential Data or Cricket's 20GB Simply Data options, both of which are priced at $35. If you think about it, that's not even dramatically less than $55.





Meanwhile, Verizon is basically not worth mentioning in the same breath as AT&T and T-Mobile when it comes to hotspot data-only plans, as highlighted in the chart above, which Magenta used to hype up its now-retired $50 for 100GB offer back in December 2020.



