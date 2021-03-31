One of T-Mobile's greatest 5G plans has been downgraded, and (some) customers are livid
That's because what Magenta billed as "the industry's best (by a LOT) standalone hotspot plan" just a little over three months ago appears to have been considerably downgraded with absolutely no advance notice. That's a pretty quick and wholly unexpected move for some customers, as evidenced by a couple of negative reactions on Twitter.
In other words, it sounds as though this particular plan will not be grandfathered, which is a practice as old as time, especially for T-Mobile. Instead, both existing owners of accounts with the costliest 5G hotspot service tier and those looking to get as much high-speed data as possible for their tablets or dedicated hotspot devices will need to settle for 50 gigs a month in exchange for their 50 bucks.
That's still a far better deal than what Verizon and AT&T customers can get at the time of this writing, not to mention that it arguably beats T-Mo's other 5G hotspot options as well in terms of value for your money. You're basically looking at spending $1 per every gig of high-speed data a month here, compared to $1.33 and a whopping 3 bucks as far as the 30 and 10GB plans are concerned respectively.
So, yeah, maybe you're right to be a little upset at T-Mobile, but you also have to admit the $50 for 100 gigs of 5G data promo was simply too good to last very long.