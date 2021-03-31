Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
T-Mobile Wireless service 5G

One of T-Mobile's greatest 5G plans has been downgraded, and (some) customers are livid

Adrian Diaconescu
By Adrian Diaconescu
Mar 31, 2021, 3:59 PM
One of T-Mobile's greatest 5G plans has been downgraded, and (some) customers are livid
T-Mobile has been making headlines of late with a number of killer new plan announcements and several discreet upgrades in its ongoing efforts to improve an already impressive subscriber growth rate, but the "Un-carrier" is now in the limelight for all the wrong reasons.

That's because what Magenta billed as "the industry's best (by a LOT) standalone hotspot plan" just a little over three months ago appears to have been considerably downgraded with absolutely no advance notice. That's a pretty quick and wholly unexpected move for some customers, as evidenced by a couple of negative reactions on Twitter.

While T-Mo did mention right off the bat the 100GB high-speed mobile hotspot data option was a "limited time" offer, it looks like that information could have been communicated and especially detailed more clearly. In addition to the unusually early expiration date of this admittedly amazing deal, at least a couple of folks are taking issue with the fact they'll seemingly not be allowed to retain their current data buckets after presumably paying $50 a month since December.

 

In other words, it sounds as though this particular plan will not be grandfathered, which is a practice as old as time, especially for T-Mobile. Instead, both existing owners of accounts with the costliest 5G hotspot service tier and those looking to get as much high-speed data as possible for their tablets or dedicated hotspot devices will need to settle for 50 gigs a month in exchange for their 50 bucks.


That's still a far better deal than what Verizon and AT&T customers can get at the time of this writing, not to mention that it arguably beats T-Mo's other 5G hotspot options as well in terms of value for your money. You're basically looking at spending $1 per every gig of high-speed data a month here, compared to $1.33 and a whopping 3 bucks as far as the 30 and 10GB plans are concerned respectively.

So, yeah, maybe you're right to be a little upset at T-Mobile, but you also have to admit the $50 for 100 gigs of 5G data promo was simply too good to last very long.

Featured stories

Popular stories
Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Mirrorless Camera: Can a phone win?
Popular stories
Apple's WWDC 2021 event kicks off June 7, and iOS 15 is expected
Popular stories
A15 Bionic chip for iPhone 13 5G set to enter production in May
Popular stories
Samsung trumps Apple thanks to the hugely popular Galaxy S21 5G series

Popular stories

Popular stories
Apple explains why the App Store is not a monopoly
Popular stories
T-Mobile's cheapest 5G plans are getting even better with a surprising data upgrade
Popular stories
Galaxy Note 9 to receive March security patch
Popular stories
New iPhone 13 Pro 5G report: matte black color, better Portrait mode, more
Popular stories
How to reset an iPad
Popular stories
OnePlus 9 Pro vs OnePlus 8 Pro vs OnePlus 7 Pro: Camera evolution comparison

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless