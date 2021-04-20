New iPad Pro 2021 price, preorder, best deals
Apple iPad Pro 2021 price
The iPad Pro comes in two sizes and five different storage variants. It starts at $799, but a fully packed model will set you back $2099. As always, there are Wi-Fi-only and 5G cellular variants. Here’s a breakdown of what every iPad Pro 2021 variant costs:
11-inch iPad Pro (2021) price
The 11-inch iPad Pro (2021) with Wi-Fi only comes in five storage variants:
- iPad Pro Wi-Fi with 128GB of storage: $799
- iPad Pro Wi-Fi with 256GB of storage: $899
- iPad Pro Wi-Fi with 512GB of storage: $1099
- iPad Pro Wi-Fi with 1TB of storage: $1499
- iPad Pro Wi-Fi with 2TB of storage: $1899
The 11-inch iPad Pro (2021) with 5G Cellular connectivity comes in five storage variants:
- iPad Pro Cellular with 128GB of storage: $999
- iPad Pro Cellular with 256GB of storage: $1099
- iPad Pro Cellular with 512GB of storage: $1299
- iPad Pro Cellular with 1TB of storage: $1699
- iPad Pro Cellular with 2TB of storage: $2099
12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021) price
The 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021) with Wi-Fi only comes in five storage variants:
- iPad Pro Wi-Fi with 128GB of storage: $1099
- iPad Pro Wi-Fi with 256GB of storage: $1199
- iPad Pro Wi-Fi with 512GB of storage: $1399
- iPad Pro Wi-Fi with 1TB of storage: $1799
- iPad Pro Wi-Fi with 2TB of storage: $2199
The 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021) with 5G Cellular connectivity comes in five storage variants:
- iPad Pro Wi-Fi with 128GB of storage: $1299
- iPad Pro Wi-Fi with 256GB of storage: $1399
- iPad Pro Wi-Fi with 512GB of storage: $1599
- iPad Pro Wi-Fi with 1TB of storage: $1999
- iPad Pro Wi-Fi with 2TB of storage: $2399
Both the 11-inch and 12.9 inch iPad Pro are available in either Space Gray or Silver.
iPad Pro 2021 deals and preorder
Apple.comThe 2021 iPad Pro models will be available for preorder on April 30 on the company’s website in all their variants. The release date of the new iPad Pro will be in May. Unsurprisingly, there are no deals on the Wi-Fi-only variants, though you may get a deal on a 5G cellular model. Plus, you get 3% cash back if you use your Apple Card.
T-MobileUntil June 27, if you purchase one of the new iPad Pro Cellular models from Apple.com on a T-Mobile eligible data plan, you’ll receive a $200 virtual prepaid MasterCard gift card after the activation of the device.
AT&TIf you purchase one of the new iPad Pro Cellular models until June 27 from Apple.com on an AT&T eligible wireless plan, you’ll get $150 off your data bills after the activation of the device.
VerizonVerizon offers a $200 e-gift card if you purchase onе of the new iPad Pro Cellular models from Apple.com on one of their eligible data plans. You will receive the $200 gift card after you activate your new iPad Pro.
Trade-in optionsYou may trade in your old iPad when buying a 2021 iPad Pro for up to $580 in store credit. Here is how much you could get by trading in an older iPad in good condition:
- iPad Pro 12.9 4th Gen 128GB Wi-Fi - $580
- iPad Pro 12.9 3rd Gen 64GB Wi-Fi - $535
- iPad Pro 11 2nd Gen 128GB Wi-Fi - $500
- iPad Air 3 64GB Wi-Fi - $275
- iPad 9.7 2019 32GB Wi-Fi - $235
- iPad Mini 5 64GB Wi-Fi - $215
Note that currently, no 2020 iPad models are eligible to trade in when ordering the 2021 iPad Pro.