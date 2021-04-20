New iPad Pro 2021 price, preorder, best deals

Jump to:

The 11-inch iPad Pro (2021) with Wi-Fi only comes in five storage variants:

iPad Pro Wi-Fi with 128GB of storage: $799

iPad Pro Wi-Fi with 256GB of storage: $899

iPad Pro Wi-Fi with 512GB of storage: $1099

iPad Pro Wi-Fi with 1TB of storage: $1499

iPad Pro Wi-Fi with 2TB of storage: $1899









The 11-inch iPad Pro (2021) with 5G Cellular connectivity comes in five storage variants:

iPad Pro Cellular with 128GB of storage: $999

iPad Pro Cellular with 256GB of storage: $1099

iPad Pro Cellular with 512GB of storage: $1299

iPad Pro Cellular with 1TB of storage: $1699

iPad Pro Cellular with 2TB of storage: $2099

12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021) price

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021) with Wi-Fi only comes in five storage variants:

iPad Pro Wi-Fi with 128GB of storage: $1099

iPad Pro Wi-Fi with 256GB of storage: $1199

iPad Pro Wi-Fi with 512GB of storage: $1399

iPad Pro Wi-Fi with 1TB of storage: $1799

iPad Pro Wi-Fi with 2TB of storage: $2199

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021) with 5G Cellular connectivity comes in five storage variants

iPad Pro Wi-Fi with 128GB of storage: $1299

iPad Pro Wi-Fi with 256GB of storage: $1399

iPad Pro Wi-Fi with 512GB of storage: $1599

iPad Pro Wi-Fi with 1TB of storage: $1999

iPad Pro Wi-Fi with 2TB of storage: $2399

iPad Pro 2021 deals and preorder

Apple.com

T-Mobile

AT&T

Verizon

Trade-in options

iPad Pro 12.9 4th Gen 128GB Wi-Fi - $580

iPad Pro 12.9 3rd Gen 64GB Wi-Fi - $535

iPad Pro 11 2nd Gen 128GB Wi-Fi - $500

iPad Air 3 64GB Wi-Fi - $275

iPad 9.7 2019 32GB Wi-Fi - $235

iPad Mini 5 64GB Wi-Fi - $215

Both the 11-inch and 12.9 inch iPad Pro are available in either Space Gray or Silver.The 2021 iPad Pro models will be available for preorder on April 30 on the company’s website in all their variants. The release date of the new iPad Pro will be in May. Unsurprisingly, there are no deals on the Wi-Fi-only variants, though you may get a deal on a 5G cellular model. Plus, you get 3% cash back if you use your Apple Card.Until June 27, if you purchase one of the new iPad Pro Cellular models from Apple.com on a T-Mobile eligible data plan, you’ll receive a $200 virtual prepaid MasterCard gift card after the activation of the device.If you purchase one of the new iPad Pro Cellular models until June 27 from Apple.com on an AT&T eligible wireless plan, you’ll get $150 off your data bills after the activation of the device.Verizon offers a $200 e-gift card if you purchase onе of the new iPad Pro Cellular models from Apple.com on one of their eligible data plans. You will receive the $200 gift card after you activate your new iPad Pro.You may trade in your old iPad when buying a 2021 iPad Pro for up to $580 in store credit. Here is how much you could get by trading in an older iPad in good condition:Note that currently, no 2020 iPad models are eligible to trade in when ordering the 2021 iPad Pro.