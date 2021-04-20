Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

iOS Apple Deals Release dates 5G

New iPad Pro 2021 price, preorder, best deals

Iskren Gaidarov
By Iskren Gaidarov
Apr 20, 2021, 3:51 PM
New iPad Pro 2021 price, preorder, best deals
Apple has announced the new iPad Pro, which features the Apple M1 processor and 5G connectivity. In addition to the awe-inspiring hardware upgrades, the iPad Pro 2021 lineup brings great deals and offers on the cellular models. Preorder starts on April 30 at Apple.com. The 2021 iPad Pro will be released in May, though the exact release date isn’t known. You can also read our full story on the new iPad Pro.

Jump to:

Apple iPad Pro 2021 price


The iPad Pro comes in two sizes and five different storage variants. It starts at $799, but a fully packed model will set you back $2099. As always, there are Wi-Fi-only and 5G cellular variants. Here’s a breakdown of what every iPad Pro 2021 variant costs:

11-inch iPad Pro (2021) price


The 11-inch iPad Pro (2021) with Wi-Fi only comes in five storage variants:

  • iPad Pro Wi-Fi with 128GB of storage: $799
  • iPad Pro Wi-Fi with 256GB of storage: $899
  • iPad Pro Wi-Fi with 512GB of storage: $1099
  • iPad Pro Wi-Fi with 1TB of storage: $1499
  • iPad Pro Wi-Fi with 2TB of storage: $1899



The 11-inch iPad Pro (2021) with 5G Cellular connectivity comes in five storage variants:

  • iPad Pro Cellular with 128GB of storage: $999
  • iPad Pro Cellular with 256GB of storage: $1099
  • iPad Pro Cellular with 512GB of storage: $1299
  • iPad Pro Cellular with 1TB of storage: $1699
  • iPad Pro Cellular with 2TB of storage: $2099

12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021) price


The 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021) with Wi-Fi only comes in five storage variants:

  • iPad Pro Wi-Fi with 128GB of storage: $1099
  • iPad Pro Wi-Fi with 256GB of storage: $1199
  • iPad Pro Wi-Fi with 512GB of storage: $1399
  • iPad Pro Wi-Fi with 1TB of storage: $1799
  • iPad Pro Wi-Fi with 2TB of storage: $2199

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021) with 5G Cellular connectivity comes in five storage variants:

  • iPad Pro Wi-Fi with 128GB of storage: $1299
  • iPad Pro Wi-Fi with 256GB of storage: $1399
  • iPad Pro Wi-Fi with 512GB of storage: $1599
  • iPad Pro Wi-Fi with 1TB of storage: $1999
  • iPad Pro Wi-Fi with 2TB of storage: $2399

Both the 11-inch and 12.9 inch iPad Pro are available in either Space Gray or Silver.

iPad Pro 2021 deals and preorder


Apple.com

The 2021 iPad Pro models will be available for preorder on April 30 on the company’s website in all their variants. The release date of the new iPad Pro will be in May. Unsurprisingly, there are no deals on the Wi-Fi-only variants, though you may get a deal on a 5G cellular model. Plus, you get 3% cash back if you use your Apple Card.

T-Mobile

Until June 27, if you purchase one of the new iPad Pro Cellular models from Apple.com on a T-Mobile eligible data plan, you’ll receive a $200 virtual prepaid MasterCard gift card after the activation of the device.

AT&T

If you purchase one of the new iPad Pro Cellular models until June 27 from Apple.com on an AT&T eligible wireless plan, you’ll get $150 off your data bills after the activation of the device.

Verizon

Verizon offers a $200 e-gift card if you purchase onе of the new iPad Pro Cellular models from Apple.com on one of their eligible data plans. You will receive the $200 gift card after you activate your new iPad Pro.

Trade-in options

You may trade in your old iPad when buying a 2021 iPad Pro for up to $580 in store credit. Here is how much you could get by trading in an older iPad in good condition:

  • iPad Pro 12.9 4th Gen 128GB Wi-Fi - $580
  • iPad Pro 12.9 3rd Gen 64GB Wi-Fi - $535
  • iPad Pro 11 2nd Gen 128GB Wi-Fi - $500
  • iPad Air 3 64GB Wi-Fi - $275
  • iPad 9.7 2019 32GB Wi-Fi - $235
  • iPad Mini 5 64GB Wi-Fi - $215

Note that currently, no 2020 iPad models are eligible to trade in when ordering the 2021 iPad Pro.

