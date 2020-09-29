



Which corners were cut to get to these amazing prices, and should you ultimately switch to the Pixel 5 or Galaxy S20 FE at prices far below flagship level with commensurate performance? Let's find out!





Google Pixel 5 vs Samsung Galaxy S20 FE price and specifications





Black and Sage Green colors vs Navy, Red, Lavender, Orange, White, and Mint

Snapdragon 765 vs Snapdragon 865 processor

4000mAh vs 4500mAh battery

18W vs 15W charging

$699 vs $699 ($599 promo price)

12MP main/ultrawide vs 12MP main/ultrawide/8MP telephoto cameras









Google Pixel 5 and Samsung Galaxy S20 FE colors and display





At just 5.70 x 2.77 x 0.33 inches (144.7 x 70.4 x 8.5 mm) and 5.71 oz (162.0 g), the 6" Pixel 5 would be the lighter, narrower, and more comfortable to use with one hand phone. The 6.5" display of the Galaxy S20 FE, punch-hole design or not, presupposes the 6.29 x 2.93 x 0.33 inches (159.8 x 74.5 x 8.4 mm) dimensions and above average heft despite the lighter "Glasstic" body material.





At the price tag, don't expect premium materials from the Google Pixel 5 either, as an aluminum chassis covered by a polycarbonate body in Sage Green and Black would be the norm compared to the Galaxy S20 FE rainbow of colors - Navy, Red, Lavender, Orange, White, or Mint - all in a "Cloud" hue.













If there's something we don't like about the phones' visuals, it's the relatively thick bezels on the sides, but that's if we compare with, say, the S20 series, while if we do with the terrible ones on another popular $700 phone - the iPhone 11 - they are downright elegant. The S20 FE is also IP68-certified to survive at least half an hour in up to five feet of water.





As for the OLED displays quality, the only compromise Google and



The S20 FE display has a 120Hz refresh rate mode, though, that makes scrolling and interface animations appear smoother and easier on the eyes, while Google counters with a 90Hz refresh which is still better than the 60Hz panels of yesteryear. Thankfully, the slow ultrasonic finger scanners of the S20 series, are replaced with a regular optical one on the S20 FE, but the Pixel 5 still has a leg up with a good ol' capacitive scanner on the back that is fastest and more accurate than any under-display option out there.As for the OLED displays quality, the only compromise Google and Samsung have made is lowering the resolution to 1080p from the 1440p of the S20 series or the Pixel 4 XL , and, again, it's all the better for it, as the battery life is much, much better with no pixel density sacrifice discoverable with a naked eye unless you look at it from very close, even on the 6.5" S20 FE.The S20 FE display has a 120Hz refresh rate mode, though, that makes scrolling and interface animations appear smoother and easier on the eyes, while Google counters with a 90Hz refresh which is still better than the 60Hz panels of yesteryear.





Google Pixel 5 and Samsung Galaxy S20 FE specs, charging and battery life





As usual, Google makes do with the bare minimum of specs for the Pixel 5's category, downgrading the 5G chipset to Snapdragon 765 to lower the price point, while the Galaxy S20 FE carries the no-compromise flagship Snapdragon 865 chipset. Oh, well, at least the 6GB RAM of the US Galaxy S20 FE models and the Pixel 5 match.





The S20 FE has another significant specs advantage over the Pixel 5, a much larger, 4500mAh battery, against the 4000mAh unit in Google's darling. Both charge fast, though, at 18W for the Pixel 5, and 15W for the Galaxy S20 FE, and the battery size gains of the S20 FE may be offset by the smaller Pixel 5 screen and the integrated 5G modem in the midrange 765 chipset of Google's phone.





Google Pixel 5 and Samsung Galaxy S20 FE cameras





Say what you will about Google's excellent camera algorithms, it rarely has the hardware to match it, and the Pixel 5 would be no exception, with just a main and ultrawide 12MP cameras.





It will again count on digital trickery for its admittedly very good zooming efforts, while Samsung has equipped the S20 FE with flagship-grade 12MP setup that includes am 8MP 3x telephoto optical zoom camera as well.





The front camera setup - 32MP vs 8MP - is also in favor of the Galaxy, with the important caveat that Google does wonders in the camera software department and extracts the most out of the basic hardware it equips its Pixels with. Which one would you pick?