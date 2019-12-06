Here's how you can get Google's Pixel 4 at a measly $150 overall (no trade-in required)





almost as good as its recent bargains, which is pretty much the best you can expect to get before Christmas. For a limited time, the carrier's new and existing subscribers are looking at paying a measly $5 a month for Google's But AT&T has just kicked off a brand-new Pixel 4 promotion that'sas good as its recent bargains, which is pretty much the best you can expect to get before Christmas. For a limited time, the carrier's new and existing subscribers are looking at paying a measly $5 a month for Google's 5.7-inch Snapdragon 855 powerhouse , amounting to an extremely reasonable grand total of 150 bucks after 30 installments.













Unsurprisingly, this holiday deal comes with most of the usual strings attached, although at least you don't need to trade anything in to save a whopping $690. That hefty discount, by the way, will be reflected on your monthly bill as credit for the entire duration of your two-and-a-half-year "contract", and the other big requirement is opening a new account or adding a line to an existing one with an unlimited service plan setting you back at least $75 a month before any other savings are considered.





While you can currently choose from three different color options (black, white, and orange) of the 64GB Pixel 4 at a heavily marked-down price, the 128 gig configuration is not on sale in any paint job, fetching the usual $960, or $32 a month for two and a half years. The same goes for the Pixel 4 XL , which can be purchased from the nation's second-largest wireless service provider at the time of this writing at its typical price of $960 and up.





Yes, we admit the baby Pixel 4 might not seem like the most desirable high-end product released in the second half of 2019, but at $150, this is an outright and undeniable steal, what with its state-of-the-art processor, sharp OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, silky smooth software, and phenomenal dual rear-facing camera system.



