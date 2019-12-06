Click here for the best deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
AT&T Android Deals Google

Here's how you can get Google's Pixel 4 at a measly $150 overall (no trade-in required)

Adrian Diaconescu by Adrian Diaconescu   /  Dec 06, 2019, 6:22 AM
Here's how you can get Google's Pixel 4 at a measly $150 overall (no trade-in required)
If you haven't taken advantage of a killer Black Friday or Cyber Monday deal on a hot new high-end handset from a major smartphone vendor, it's probably time to give up all hope of seeing similarly massive discounts offered anytime soon. 

But AT&T has just kicked off a brand-new Pixel 4 promotion that's almost as good as its recent bargains, which is pretty much the best you can expect to get before Christmas. For a limited time, the carrier's new and existing subscribers are looking at paying a measly $5 a month for Google's 5.7-inch Snapdragon 855 powerhouse, amounting to an extremely reasonable grand total of 150 bucks after 30 installments.

Check out the deal here



Unsurprisingly, this holiday deal comes with most of the usual strings attached, although at least you don't need to trade anything in to save a whopping $690. That hefty discount, by the way, will be reflected on your monthly bill as credit for the entire duration of your two-and-a-half-year "contract", and the other big requirement is opening a new account or adding a line to an existing one with an unlimited service plan setting you back at least $75 a month before any other savings are considered.

While you can currently choose from three different color options (black, white, and orange) of the 64GB Pixel 4 at a heavily marked-down price, the 128 gig configuration is not on sale in any paint job, fetching the usual $960, or $32 a month for two and a half years. The same goes for the Pixel 4 XL, which can be purchased from the nation's second-largest wireless service provider at the time of this writing at its typical price of $960 and up.

Yes, we admit the baby Pixel 4 might not seem like the most desirable high-end product released in the second half of 2019, but at $150, this is an outright and undeniable steal, what with its state-of-the-art processor, sharp OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, silky smooth software, and phenomenal dual rear-facing camera system.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

2 Comments

AlienKiss
Reply

1. AlienKiss

Posts: 271; Member since: May 21, 2019

No thanks! With all those glitches and bugs I'd rather use an ancient 3310 and be a lot happier..

posted on 57 min ago

hamlukuydo
Reply

2. hamlukuydo

Posts: 1; Member since: 40 min ago

whAt Scott replied i didn't even know thAt A stAy At home mom cAn get pAid $5864 in 1 month on the computer. did you look At this site link go to this site home tAb for more detAil...www.online-3.com

posted on 36 min ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Latest deals

Exclusive-Apple-Pay-promo-deals-freebies
Expires in - 1w 4dApple teams up with a dozen retailers to offer exclusive Apple Pay discounts
sams-club-deals-gift-card-iphone-11-galaxy-note-10-more
Sam's Club is preparing another stunning deal on the latest iPhones and Samsung flagships
Motorola-One-Hyper-deal-free-Moto-G6
Deal: Buy the new Motorola One Hyper, get a second Moto phone for free
Misfit-smartwatches-killer-deals
Grab a Misfit smartwatch for as low as $80 during Countdown to Christmas sale
-$100
google-store-deal-nest-hub-discount-free-nest-mini
Expires in - 3w 2dHot new Google Store deal bundles discounted Nest Hub with free Nest Mini
apple-ipad-pro-11-deal-woot-refurbished-90-day-warranty
Apple's 11-inch iPad Pro is on sale at massive discounts in refurbished condition (today only)

Popular stories

Over-100-million-Americans-had-their-personal-data-exposed-in-major-text-data-breach
Over 100 million Americans had their personal data exposed in major text data breach
108MP-camera-photos-xiaomi-mi-note-10-samsung-galaxy-s11
Testing this 108MP camera makes me wish the Samsung Galaxy S11 DOESN'T have one
samsung-motorola-razr-foldable-rival-price-release-rumor
Samsung's imminent Motorola Razr rival might be a lot cheaper than you expect
Motorola-imagines-a-foldable-Razr-with-modular-attachments
Motorola depicts a foldable Razr with modular attachments
Galaxy-S11s-refined-Premium-Hole-Infinity-design-leaks
Galaxy S11's refined Premium Hole Infinity design leaks
RCS-vulnerabilities-can-help-a-hacker-take-control-of-your-bank-account
RCS vulnerabilities can help a hacker take control of your bank account
Verizon-Cyber-Monday-deals-2019-Heres-which-iPhones-will-be-free
Verizon Cyber Monday deals 2019: Here's which iPhones will be free
Apple-iPad-Pro-mini-LED-display-Q3-2020
iPad Pro with revolutionary display tech, faster chipset could debut in Q3 2020

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.