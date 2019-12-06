Here's how you can get Google's Pixel 4 at a measly $150 overall (no trade-in required)
Unsurprisingly, this holiday deal comes with most of the usual strings attached, although at least you don't need to trade anything in to save a whopping $690. That hefty discount, by the way, will be reflected on your monthly bill as credit for the entire duration of your two-and-a-half-year "contract", and the other big requirement is opening a new account or adding a line to an existing one with an unlimited service plan setting you back at least $75 a month before any other savings are considered.
While you can currently choose from three different color options (black, white, and orange) of the 64GB Pixel 4 at a heavily marked-down price, the 128 gig configuration is not on sale in any paint job, fetching the usual $960, or $32 a month for two and a half years. The same goes for the Pixel 4 XL, which can be purchased from the nation's second-largest wireless service provider at the time of this writing at its typical price of $960 and up.
Yes, we admit the baby Pixel 4 might not seem like the most desirable high-end product released in the second half of 2019, but at $150, this is an outright and undeniable steal, what with its state-of-the-art processor, sharp OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, silky smooth software, and phenomenal dual rear-facing camera system.
