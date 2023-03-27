Save on your new Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate specs leak ahead of April 13 reveal

Asus
Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate specs leak ahead of April 13 reveal
Last week, the official announcement date for the next Asus ROG series of phones showed up online (Asus posted a reverse counter to heat things up), and now we have some cool specs to spice things up even further. An Ultimate model will once again join the best gaming phones on the market, and its specifications are insane as always.

The leak comes from tipster Abhishek Yadav, who posted a list of specs for the vanilla Asus ROG Phone 7 and the ROG Phone 7 Ultimate. Unsurprisingly, the next flagship gaming series from Asus will use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, the best Qualcomm has to offer at the moment.

We also have some specs detailing the camera system - apparently, the series will feature a tripple system on the back, consisting of a 50MP IMX766 sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide camera, and an 8MP macro snapper.

Compared to the ROG Phone 6D, there's a slight increase in the pixel count for the macro camera, but we don't have the full specs, such as aperture, lenses, etc., so we'll have to wait to see how the new camera system in the ROG Phone 7 compares to the one found in its predecessor.

Staying on the camera, the selfie shooter is believed to be 32MP, a clear upgrade from the 12MP one found in the ROG Phone 6D. Another interesting and quite specific detail is the exact dimensions of the ROG Phone 7 and 7 Ultimate, along with the weight of both devices. According to Yadav, the phone will be 173 x 77 x 10.3mm thick, and the weight will clock in at 239 grams.

Finally, the Asus ROG Phone Ultimate will come with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage, and both models will run Android 13 out of the box. The leak also suggests that there won't be a Pro model this year, and Asus fans will have to settle for the vanilla model or go Ultimate. The final piece of the leak puzzle is a TENAA listing from a couple of days ago, detailing the battery capacity, which will come at 5,850mAh, probably listed as 6,000mAh typical in the final specs. The official unveiling is scheduled for April 13.

Asus ROG Phone 7 specifications at a glance (rumored)
  • Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor
  • Rear camera: 50MP IMX766 + 13MP Ultra wide + 8MP Macro
  • Front camera: 32MP
  • Dimensions: 173 x 77 x 10.3mm
  • Weight: 239 gram
  • Software: Android 13
  • Memory configuration: 16+512GB (ROG Phone 7 Ultimate)
  • Battery: 6,000mAh


Popular stories

Google introduces new camera improvements for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series
Google introduces new camera improvements for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series
Samsung's Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra are now discounted in ALL variants and colors
Samsung's Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra are now discounted in ALL variants and colors
Scoop up Samsung's do-it-all Galaxy Tab S8 with S Pen at a huge discount
Scoop up Samsung's do-it-all Galaxy Tab S8 with S Pen at a huge discount
Samsung's marvelous Galaxy Z Fold 3 can now be yours for as little as $300 with no trade-in
Samsung's marvelous Galaxy Z Fold 3 can now be yours for as little as $300 with no trade-in
Update to Pixel Watch allows you to use the watch even with a dead battery
Update to Pixel Watch allows you to use the watch even with a dead battery
Grab the 512GB 12.9 iPad Pro with legendary M2 chip at an unbeatable price
Grab the 512GB 12.9 iPad Pro with legendary M2 chip at an unbeatable price
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Redmi Note 12 Turbo teased with a crazy memory configuration
Redmi Note 12 Turbo teased with a crazy memory configuration
Samsung's 512GB Galaxy S23 Ultra monster is on sale at its highest discount yet
Samsung's 512GB Galaxy S23 Ultra monster is on sale at its highest discount yet
Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate specs leak ahead of April 13 reveal
Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate specs leak ahead of April 13 reveal
T-Mobile subscribers can make hands-free calls using the Alexa digital assistant
T-Mobile subscribers can make hands-free calls using the Alexa digital assistant
Apple employees are skeptical about the pricing and potemtial of its mixed reality headset
Apple employees are skeptical about the pricing and potemtial of its mixed reality headset
Musk values Twitter at $20 billion, less than half of what he paid for the platform
Musk values Twitter at $20 billion, less than half of what he paid for the platform
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless