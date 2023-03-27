Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate specs leak ahead of April 13 reveal
Last week, the official announcement date for the next Asus ROG series of phones showed up online (Asus posted a reverse counter to heat things up), and now we have some cool specs to spice things up even further. An Ultimate model will once again join the best gaming phones on the market, and its specifications are insane as always.
We also have some specs detailing the camera system - apparently, the series will feature a tripple system on the back, consisting of a 50MP IMX766 sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide camera, and an 8MP macro snapper.
Staying on the camera, the selfie shooter is believed to be 32MP, a clear upgrade from the 12MP one found in the ROG Phone 6D. Another interesting and quite specific detail is the exact dimensions of the ROG Phone 7 and 7 Ultimate, along with the weight of both devices. According to Yadav, the phone will be 173 x 77 x 10.3mm thick, and the weight will clock in at 239 grams.
Finally, the Asus ROG Phone Ultimate will come with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage, and both models will run Android 13 out of the box. The leak also suggests that there won't be a Pro model this year, and Asus fans will have to settle for the vanilla model or go Ultimate. The final piece of the leak puzzle is a TENAA listing from a couple of days ago, detailing the battery capacity, which will come at 5,850mAh, probably listed as 6,000mAh typical in the final specs. The official unveiling is scheduled for April 13.
The leak comes from tipster Abhishek Yadav, who posted a list of specs for the vanilla Asus ROG Phone 7 and the ROG Phone 7 Ultimate. Unsurprisingly, the next flagship gaming series from Asus will use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, the best Qualcomm has to offer at the moment.
Compared to the ROG Phone 6D, there's a slight increase in the pixel count for the macro camera, but we don't have the full specs, such as aperture, lenses, etc., so we'll have to wait to see how the new camera system in the ROG Phone 7 compares to the one found in its predecessor.
Asus ROG Phone 7 specifications at a glance (rumored)
- Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor
- Rear camera: 50MP IMX766 + 13MP Ultra wide + 8MP Macro
- Front camera: 32MP
- Dimensions: 173 x 77 x 10.3mm
- Weight: 239 gram
- Software: Android 13
- Memory configuration: 16+512GB (ROG Phone 7 Ultimate)
- Battery: 6,000mAh
Things that are NOT allowed: