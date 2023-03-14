Benchmark tests spill the beans on the upcoming Asus ROG Phone 7 and 7D
As expected, Asus plans to add new Zenfone and ROG Phone devices to its portfolio. A few days ago we learned that the Zenfone 10 will arrive a bit later this year, but at least it will be a significant improvement over the current model.
Before Zenfone 10 hits shelves though, Asus is likely to introduce two flagships that mostly target the gaming community. The ROG Phone 7 and 7D follow in the footsteps of the ROG Phone 6 and 6D, Asus’ most powerful handsets to date, alongside 6D Ultimate and other similar models.
According to the listing on Geekbench, the ROG Phone 7D will be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, an interesting change considering the ROG Phone 6D is powered by a Dimensity 9000+ chipset, MediaTek's answer to Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1.
As far as the ROG Phone 7 goes, this one features identical hardware, so expect the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and the same amount of memory, 16GB RAM. While all three flagships are expected to sport AMOLED displays featuring 165Hz refresh rate, specifically for gaming purposes, it’s yet unknown whether or not they will be of the same size.
No other info about the rest of the specs has been leaked, but rumor has it that some of the Asus ROG Phone 7 series will be introduced in Q3 2023, probably a few months before the Zenfone 10 goes official.
Both ROG Phone 7 and 7D have been recently spotted on Geekbench (via MySmartPrice), the utility website for benchmarking CPU (central processing unit( and GPU (graphics processing unit) of phones. It’s one of the many places from where tech pundits are getting their information regarding unreleased products.
The benchmark also mentions that the phone will pack 16GB RAM, at least the version tested on the website. We’ve also learned the ROG Phone 7D will run Android 13, which isn’t surprising considering that Google’s new OS has been out for quite some time.
