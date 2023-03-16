Asus ROG Phone 7 spotted on TENAA with a huge 6,000mAh battery

Asus ROG 7 specifications

There's another leak concerning the non-gaming lineup of Asus phones, the Zenfone. According to the info, the Zenfone 10 is running a bit late and will be officially unveiled in the fourth quarter of the year, a few months later than the previous model. The Zenfone 9 launched in late August, early September, and this could point out a slight shift in ROG phones' launch windows as well.We would love to see the next ROG phone as soon as possible, of course. The ROG Phone 6 launched in July, so a Q4 release for the ROG Phone 7 seems pretty late. Let's hope the TENAA listing is a harbinger of an earlier release.