Asus ROG Phone 7 spotted on TENAA with a huge 6,000mAh battery
1
Asus is getting ready to unveil its next gaming smartphone, the Asus ROG Phone 7, according to a recent TENAA listing, spotted by Mysmartprice. The Chinese certification agency (which is similar to the FCC in the US) posts listings of phones that are nearing their official launch window, so we can expect to see the ROG Phone 7 pretty soon.
The listing says that the Asus ROG Phone 7 will have a 5,850 mAh battery. This number will be rounded up to a typical 6,000 mAh capacity in the final spec sheet. This isn't a huge surprise, as the last generation of ROG phones also sported the same battery capacity.
We can also see the model number of the phone: AI2205_B. When we look at previous model numbers and the GSM frequencies listed in the document, we can assume that this should be the global version of the phone. The ROG Phone 7 will have four cameras in total, with the most likely configuration being a single selfie cam and a triple camera system on the back.
Further down the TENAA listing, we find some 5G bands, namely n41, n78, and n79. Finally, if we look at the tags in the listing, we can see "Dual SIM" right there, indicating the phone's capability to handle two SIM cards. This is the last piece of useful information we can get from the certification documents, but the ROG Phone 7 and 7D showed up at Geekbench yesterday, which filled in some other gaps in the specs sheet.
All of the above looks pretty plausible and also not at all surprising, but there are still a few unknowns, mainly concerning the screen. We expect the ROG Phone 7 to come with a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate and FullHD+ resolution.
We don't really know when the ROG Phone 7 is going to be officially unveiled, and there is mixed information on the subject circulating the web. One rumor suggested that we're looking at a release toward the end of the year, while other leaks point toward Q2 or Q3 2023.
As with the ROG Phone 6, Asus is expected to launch multiple models, most likely a vanilla ROG Phone 7, an Ultimate version, and a ROG Phone 7D. Let's see what this TENAA listing could tell us about the actual phone. Well, it's not much.
Asus ROG Phone 7 TENAA listing
The listing says that the Asus ROG Phone 7 will have a 5,850 mAh battery. This number will be rounded up to a typical 6,000 mAh capacity in the final spec sheet. This isn't a huge surprise, as the last generation of ROG phones also sported the same battery capacity.
We can also see the model number of the phone: AI2205_B. When we look at previous model numbers and the GSM frequencies listed in the document, we can assume that this should be the global version of the phone. The ROG Phone 7 will have four cameras in total, with the most likely configuration being a single selfie cam and a triple camera system on the back.
Further down the TENAA listing, we find some 5G bands, namely n41, n78, and n79. Finally, if we look at the tags in the listing, we can see "Dual SIM" right there, indicating the phone's capability to handle two SIM cards. This is the last piece of useful information we can get from the certification documents, but the ROG Phone 7 and 7D showed up at Geekbench yesterday, which filled in some other gaps in the specs sheet.
Unsurprisingly, the ROG Phone 7 (and 7D) will come equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, clocked at 3.19 GHz, paired with 16GB of RAM, and running Android 13. Another piece of the puzzle came from a 3C certification document, showing the charging speed of the ROG Phone 7, and it's 65W.
All of the above looks pretty plausible and also not at all surprising, but there are still a few unknowns, mainly concerning the screen. We expect the ROG Phone 7 to come with a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate and FullHD+ resolution.
We don't really know when the ROG Phone 7 is going to be officially unveiled, and there is mixed information on the subject circulating the web. One rumor suggested that we're looking at a release toward the end of the year, while other leaks point toward Q2 or Q3 2023.
Asus ROG 7 specifications
- 6.85-inches immersive AMOLED
- Triple rear camera setup
- Single front camera
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset
- 16GB RAM.
- 6000mAh battery life.
- 65W wired fast charging
- Dual Sim
- Multiple 5G bands
There's another leak concerning the non-gaming lineup of Asus phones, the Zenfone. According to the info, the Zenfone 10 is running a bit late and will be officially unveiled in the fourth quarter of the year, a few months later than the previous model. The Zenfone 9 launched in late August, early September, and this could point out a slight shift in ROG phones' launch windows as well.
We would love to see the next ROG phone as soon as possible, of course. The ROG Phone 6 launched in July, so a Q4 release for the ROG Phone 7 seems pretty late. Let's hope the TENAA listing is a harbinger of an earlier release.
Also Read:
Things that are NOT allowed: