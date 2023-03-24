The next-gen Asus ROG Phone 7 gaming beast is officially launching a lot sooner than expected
If you're thinking of treating yourself to one of the best gaming phones out there this spring, it might be a good idea to wait a few more weeks before deciding between the likes of the ROG Phone 6 Pro and Sony Xperia 1 IV.
That's because Asus is gearing up to take the wraps off its next mobile powerhouse... significantly earlier than last year. If you need a refresher, the absolutely state-of-the-art and totally eye-catching ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro were unveiled (and commercially released in select regions around the world) in July 2022.
But back in 2021, the ROG Phone 5, ROG Phone 5 Pro, and ROG Phone 5 Pro broke cover as early as March, and contrary to a number of recent rumors, Asus is evidently looking to get closer to that launch schedule this year.
As confirmed by the company today, the new ROG Phone 7 "legend" will be fully and officially detailed on April 13. Asus is refreshingly not trying to hide the identity and the name of this undoubtedly super-advanced device, although it remains to be seen exactly how many different variants will be showcased next month.
The MediaTek Dimensity-powered ROG Phone 6D, which was only announced in September and released in October 2022, is likely to receive a direct sequel alongside the introduction of the "regular" ROG Phone 7, and then of course there's a Pro model expected to pull out all the stops this spring as well.
Curiously enough, the ROG Phone 7 and ROG Phone 7D are tipped to share a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor rather than continuing on the disparate Qualcomm/MediaTek path, and if history is any indication, the ROG Phone 7 Pro should offer more storage and more memory than its hardcore gaming-friendly siblings while essentially looking identical on the outside and sharing a bunch of other internal components.
A lot of the key ROG Phone 7 series specs are still under wraps (save for a massive 6,000mAh battery across the board), so you have plenty of reasons to tune into the April 13 launch event live on YouTube starting at 8 am New York time, 2 pm in Berlin, and 8 pm in Taipei... if you like unconventional Android handsets with a lot of raw power and various gaming-centric tools.
