Asus ROG Phone 7 will launch toward the end of the year, a new rumor suggests
There's a rumor making the rounds that Asus is planning to release the ROG Phone 7 by the end of 2023, according to a report from The Tech Outlook. The rumor suggests that the ROG Phone 7 will launch in Q3 2023, which could mean it's arriving around the same time as last year's ROG Phone 6 (which was released on July 5th). However, the rumor doesn't specify a specific date, just "sometime in Q3."
This wouldn't be too surprising, as Asus has been releasing a new ROG Phone device every year for the past few years, and who wouldn't be happy to see a new ROG phone, right? The rumor also mentions that Asus will be releasing three versions of the ROG Phone 7: the ROG Phone 7, ROG Phone 7 Ultimate, and ROG Phone 7D.
Apparently, the ROG Phone 7 and 7 Ultimate will be global releases, while the 7D will be China-only, which again falls in line with the current releases from the Taiwanese brand. We'll be happy to see limited editions such as the Batman and Diablo versions of the ROG Phone 6 from last year.
As far as specs go, the rumor highlights that the ROG Phone 7 and 7 Ultimate will both feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset (as is typical for Asus' flagship gaming phones) and come with 16GB of RAM. The phones will also have either 256GB (ROG Phone 7) or 512GB (ROG Phone 7 Ultimate) of internal storage.
Additionally, the phones are said to run on Android 13 and use an AMOLED panel. There's no word on what chipset the ROG Phone 7D will have, but it's speculated to be a new MediaTek chip like last year's ROG Phone 6D.
