Asus ROG Phone 7 will launch toward the end of the year, a new rumor suggests









As far as specs go, the rumor highlights that the ROG Phone 7 and 7 Ultimate will both feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset (as is typical for Asus' flagship gaming phones) and come with 16GB of RAM. The phones will also have either 256GB (ROG Phone 7) or 512GB (ROG Phone 7 Ultimate) of internal storage. Apparently, the ROG Phone 7 and 7 Ultimate will be global releases, while the 7D will be China-only, which again falls in line with the current releases from the Taiwanese brand. We'll be happy to see limited editions such as the Batman and Diablo versions of the ROG Phone 6 from last year.As far as specs go, the rumor highlights that the ROG Phone 7 and 7 Ultimate will both feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset (as is typical for Asus' flagship gaming phones) and come with 16GB of RAM. The phones will also have either 256GB (ROG Phone 7) or 512GB (ROG Phone 7 Ultimate) of internal storage.





Additionally, the phones are said to run on Android 13 and use an AMOLED panel. There's no word on what chipset the ROG Phone 7D will have, but it's speculated to be a new MediaTek chip like last year's ROG Phone 6D.





Also Read: