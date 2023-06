Preslav Kateliev The fans are abuzz with watchOS 10 expectations

If we are to see iOS 17, surely we will also see what's up with watchOS 10 — the next operating system for the uber-popular Apple Watch. Over the past few years, the software has been a bit stale. Sure, a new feature has been added here or there, but nothing too exciting. Then again, when it comes to the Apple Watch, one might say that mirrors the hardware side of things.

Well, rumors state that things are about to get shaken-up on the watchOS front. Supposedly, Apple has overhauled the UI of the Watch, implementing a new type of widget to either replace or complement the current watchface "complications". By the way leaksters described it, it sounds kind of like how stacked widgets work in iOS — you'd be able to scroll through multiple widgets that are docked in one place, feeding you "at a glance" information straight on the watchface, without having to launch apps.

It is also said that Apple is reworking some of the core apps of the Apple Watch. That could possibly refer to iMessage — if its iPhone counterpart is being updated, then the one on watchOS surely must follow suit.



Preslav Kateliev iOS 17 expected new features

We are almost certain we will see the first reveal of iOS 17 . After all, this is a conference for Apple software developers, and the mobile operating system is kind of the most important pillar in their portfolio.

We've already seen tidbits of leaks and speculations about iOS 17 — we could see a re-work of iMessage, new ways to use the Dynamic Island around the selfie camera, a new Journal app, a Control Center facelift, and a new live lockscreen which kind of mimics what the Google Pixel does when docked — become a smart home hub.



Usually, Apple reveals the next build of iOS at WWDC, then there's a summer of beta-testing from developers and the community, and then the public version of the software drops in September, with the new iPhones.

If you want to beta-test iOS 17, you need to either be a developer or just sign up for the beta program when it becomes available. Usually, developers get access to new patches first — about a week or two ahead of the public beta. But don't fret, the public betas are much more stable, so we do suggest you wait on those if you want to actually daily-drive iOS 17 pre-release.

Preslav Kateliev Will we see new iPads at WWDC?

It is not uncommon for Apple to unveil new mobile hardware in the spring or early summer. We've seen numerous iPhone SE or iPad models launched in this manner. It stands to reason that one might expect a refresh of the iPad Air or iPad Pro line

However, prominent leaksters and analysts say it's quiet on the iPad line. And, probably for good reason — when the M2 iPad Pro was announced last year, the M1 units were still considered massively overpowered for tablets (and still are). It's very possible that Apple may slow down on the hardware updates here and actually work on developing the software that can make use of that raw power before introducing the next generation of pro iPads.