Investors love Apple's headset! Shares hit an all-time high

The verdict is in. Investors, voting with their money, love Apple's new $3,000 mixed-reality headset. Even before the device is announced this afternoon at WWDC 2023 at 1 pm EDT, Apple's shares hit an all-time high. The stock is trading at $184, up $2.94 or 1.62% after earlier trading as high as $184.36 which is not only the new 52-week high but also an all-time high for Apple's shares.









For 2023, the stock is up 39% which is well ahead of the 26.5% gain in the Nasdaq. That comes after a rough 2022. Last year Apple's stock declined by 27% while the S&P 500 dropped by 20% over the same time-period.









Besides unveiling its new mixed-reality AR/VR headset at WWDC today, Apple is also expected to preview iOS 17 which could include new Active Widgets which will allow users to interact with them via elements such as buttons and sliders. There is also speculation that Apple will remove the "Hey" from the "Hey Siri" wake phrase which will allow users to summon the virtual digital assistant by saying "Siri."







