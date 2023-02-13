Pre-order the new Galaxy S23 Ultra!

The costly Apple Watch Ultra is more affordable than ever before

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The costly Apple Watch Ultra is more affordable than ever before
As the first representative of an entirely new breed of Apple Watches, the rugged Ultra was understandably and unsurprisingly priced a lot higher than its "conventional" brother at launch a few months back.

Since then, retailers like Amazon and Best Buy attempted to (slightly) improve the mass appeal of this outdoor-friendly and extreme sports-focused timepiece on several occasions with discounts ranging from 20 to 60 bucks and even reaching as high as $100 a couple of weeks ago (with AppleCare+ coverage included).

Apple Watch Ultra

GPS + Cellular, 49mm Size, Rugged Titanium Case, Medium or Large Alpine Loop, Multiple Colors, Precision GPS, Action Button, Extra-Long Battery Life, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits Brightness
$69 off (9%)
Buy at Amazon

The latest such occasion is now, and believe it or not, the Apple Watch Ultra can be purchased at its lowest ever price in a few different models. The actual discount is lower than 100 bucks, at "only" $69.01, but this time around, you don't need to bundle the extra-robust wearable device with any service or additional product to maximize your savings.

All you have to do is add the cellular-enabled 49mm bad boy to your Amazon.com cart in one of several titanium-made versions paired with a nice Alpine Loop in a medium or large size, and the e-commerce giant will raise its routine $50 markdown by $19.01 at checkout.

Normally available for a whopping $799, the extremely well-reviewed Apple Watch Ultra is obviously still not what we'd call a conventionally affordable product, but it does cost less than ever with no strings attached, no special requirements, and no obligatory add-ons.

Is this the best smartwatch money can buy right now? That greatly depends on your specific needs and individual preferences, of course, but if you like your wearables tough, bright, and powerful, it's hard to think of an overall better companion for your iPhone.

By no means indestructible, the Apple Watch Ultra is definitely hard to break or seriously damage, rocking a corrosion-resistant titanium case, industry-leading 100 meter water protection, as well as everything that makes the Apple Watch Series 8 so great from a health and fitness monitoring perspective.

Loading Comments...

Latest News

The costly Apple Watch Ultra is more affordable than ever before
The costly Apple Watch Ultra is more affordable than ever before
Samsung's (not so) affordable Galaxy A34 5G and A54 5G leak again with updated specs
Samsung's (not so) affordable Galaxy A34 5G and A54 5G leak again with updated specs
Save $400 on an excellent Surface Pro X tablet right now
Save $400 on an excellent Surface Pro X tablet right now
Google will split its AR division in half to battle Microsoft and Oculus
Google will split its AR division in half to battle Microsoft and Oculus
Vote now: Is satellite connectivity on a phone useful or just a gimmick?
Vote now: Is satellite connectivity on a phone useful or just a gimmick?
Behold the decidedly familiar but neatly refined Sony Xperia 1 V in high-res renders
Behold the decidedly familiar but neatly refined Sony Xperia 1 V in high-res renders

Popular stories

Galaxy S23 and iPhone 15: Don't buy an "Ultra" in 2023, there's a better option!
Galaxy S23 and iPhone 15: Don't buy an "Ultra" in 2023, there's a better option!
Pixel 7 Pro is turning into a disintegrating mess but Google doesn't really care
Pixel 7 Pro is turning into a disintegrating mess but Google doesn't really care
Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro set to be the first phones with this Android 14 feature
Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro set to be the first phones with this Android 14 feature
The Galaxy S23 Ultra: The best Android smartphone... that I can't use
The Galaxy S23 Ultra: The best Android smartphone... that I can't use
Sorry, Ultra-expensive Galaxy S23! OnePlus 11 proves Android has a new flagship-killer called Pixel 7
Sorry, Ultra-expensive Galaxy S23! OnePlus 11 proves Android has a new flagship-killer called Pixel 7
Samsung has a genius new Galaxy S23 case system to use your extra preorder credit on
Samsung has a genius new Galaxy S23 case system to use your extra preorder credit on
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless