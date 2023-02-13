The costly Apple Watch Ultra is more affordable than ever before





Apple Watch Ultra GPS + Cellular, 49mm Size, Rugged Titanium Case, Medium or Large Alpine Loop, Multiple Colors, Precision GPS, Action Button, Extra-Long Battery Life, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits Brightness $69 off (9%) Buy at Amazon





The latest such occasion is now, and believe it or not, the Apple Watch Ultra can be purchased at its lowest ever price in a few different models. The actual discount is lower than 100 bucks, at "only" $69.01, but this time around, you don't need to bundle the extra-robust wearable device with any service or additional product to maximize your savings.





All you have to do is add the cellular-enabled 49mm bad boy to your Amazon.com cart in one of several titanium-made versions paired with a nice Alpine Loop in a medium or large size, and the e-commerce giant will raise its routine $50 markdown by $19.01 at checkout.





Normally available for a whopping $799, the extremely well-reviewed Apple Watch Ultra is obviously still not what we'd call a conventionally affordable product, but it does cost less than ever with no strings attached, no special requirements, and no obligatory add-ons.





Is this the best smartwatch money can buy right now? That greatly depends on your specific needs and individual preferences, of course, but if you like your wearables tough, bright, and powerful, it's hard to think of an overall better companion for your iPhone.





By no means indestructible, the Apple Watch Ultra is definitely hard to break or seriously damage, rocking a corrosion-resistant titanium case, industry-leading 100 meter water protection, as well as everything that makes the Apple Watch Series 8 so great from a health and fitness monitoring perspective.





As the first representative of an entirely new breed of Apple Watches, the rugged Ultra was understandably and unsurprisingly priced a lot higher than its "conventional" brother at launch a few months back.