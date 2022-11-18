The Apple Watch Ultra from a casual buyer's perspective: Why it (may) be worth it

Final Verdict









Admittedly, if you have to choose between an entry-level Apple Watch and an Ultra, the $400+ price gap is difficult to stomach. But this article is not meant for those that are facing such a dilemma.The sole point of my argument is that, if you have already decided to splurge on an Apple Watch, the decision to buy an Ultra does not solely come down to whether you are an athlete or not. If you are already bent on paying for a specced out Apple Watch 8, perhaps taking a look at the Ultra is not entirely unreasonable.That is, if you can live with the imposter syndrome that comes along with owning a device marketed to adventurers, even though you struggle to take the stairs in a single go. But maybe that is just me.