Apple Watch Ultra gets a rare discount at Amazon this Black Friday



The Watch Ultra , Apple's newest and baddest smartwatch has only been released a couple of months ago, and it's already seeing a price cut at Amazon! Granted, we're only talking a relatively modest, $60 discount, but considering what rare sight discounts on Apple products are in general, hey, we'll take what we can get! If the Watch Ultra isn't exactly your definition of the ultimate smartwatch, though, feel free to take a look at our Black Friday smartwatch deals page for all the great deals right now.





But if it is! Oh boy, you better act fast because those units seem to be flying off the shelves.







Apple Watch Ultra's Lowest Price So Far The 49mm Apple Watch Ultra comes with a premium titanium case, strong water resistance and overall resistance towards unreasonable amounts of abuse. One of its major advantages over the regular Apple Watch 8 is the increased battery life, up to 36 hours in normal operation or 60 hours in low power mode. $60 off (8%) $739 $799 Buy at Amazon





It looks like only three band color variations remain right now, out of about nine, which means there may not be a ton of units being sold at this discounted rate.







Apple's incredibly feature-packed wearable promises a battery life of 36 hours during normal use, which can be extended to up to 60 hours by toggling on the low power mode. The increased battery life is one of the major improvements in the Watch Ultra over the standard version.





The Apple Watch Ultra is made of aerospace-grade material and has a sturdy and bright 2000 nits screen that is readable in most situations. It comes with an Action button that can be customized to access features such as Workouts, Backtrack, and Compass Waypoints. It comes with three built-in microphones to ensure clear sound during voice calls. Speaking of which, the watch only comes in an LTE configuration.





Overall, the Watch Ultra is great for adventurers who are a part of the Apple ecosystem. At $799, it's more expensive than mainstream watches like Apple's own Series 8 but its price is in line with other sports watches.