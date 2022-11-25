Black Friday: Get $225 off Galaxy S22 Ultra
Trending:
Samsung’s Black Friday deals are here!
Grab the Galaxy Z Fold 4, S22 Ultra, and S21 FE for cheap.

Apple Watch Ultra gets a rare discount at Amazon this Black Friday

Apple Deals Black Friday
1
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Apple Watch Ultra gets a rare discount at Amazon this Black Friday
The Watch Ultra, Apple's newest and baddest smartwatch has only been released a couple of months ago, and it's already seeing a price cut at Amazon! Granted, we're only talking a relatively modest, $60 discount, but considering what rare sight discounts on Apple products are in general, hey, we'll take what we can get! If the Watch Ultra isn't exactly your definition of the ultimate smartwatch, though, feel free to take a look at our Black Friday smartwatch deals page for all the great deals right now.

But if it is! Oh boy, you better act fast because those units seem to be flying off the shelves.

Apple Watch Ultra's Lowest Price So Far

The 49mm Apple Watch Ultra comes with a premium titanium case, strong water resistance and overall resistance towards unreasonable amounts of abuse. One of its major advantages over the regular Apple Watch 8 is the increased battery life, up to 36 hours in normal operation or 60 hours in low power mode.
$60 off (8%)
$739
$799
Buy at Amazon

It looks like only three band color variations remain right now, out of about nine, which means there may not be a ton of units being sold at this discounted rate.

Apple's incredibly feature-packed wearable promises a battery life of 36 hours during normal use, which can be extended to up to 60 hours by toggling on the low power mode. The increased battery life is one of the major improvements in the Watch Ultra over the standard version.

The Apple Watch Ultra is made of aerospace-grade material and has a sturdy and bright 2000 nits screen that is readable in most situations. It comes with an Action button that can be customized to access features such as Workouts, Backtrack, and Compass Waypoints. It comes with three built-in microphones to ensure clear sound during voice calls. Speaking of which, the watch only comes in an LTE configuration.

Overall, the Watch Ultra is great for adventurers who are a part of the Apple ecosystem. At $799, it's more expensive than mainstream watches like Apple's own Series 8 but its price is in line with other sports watches.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Samsung has a special Galaxy Watch 5 edition on sale at a very special Black Friday discount
Samsung has a special Galaxy Watch 5 edition on sale at a very special Black Friday discount
Apple's 11-inch iPad Pro (2022) is on sale at Black Friday discounts of up to $105
Apple's 11-inch iPad Pro (2022) is on sale at Black Friday discounts of up to $105
The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Black Friday 2022 deal you've been waiting for is now here
The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Black Friday 2022 deal you've been waiting for is now here
Samsung's jumbo-sized Galaxy S22+ is now on sale at an insane $400 discount with no strings
Samsung's jumbo-sized Galaxy S22+ is now on sale at an insane $400 discount with no strings
Tipster says that the Galaxy S23 Ultra will have the brighest smartphone display when released
Tipster says that the Galaxy S23 Ultra will have the brighest smartphone display when released
Samsung rumored to include this new Apple, Huawei feature with the Galaxy S23 line
Samsung rumored to include this new Apple, Huawei feature with the Galaxy S23 line

Popular stories

Apple and Samsung laughing; Sony wants new $500 camera to replace your iPhone, Galaxy!
Apple and Samsung laughing; Sony wants new $500 camera to replace your iPhone, Galaxy!
Why get an impostor when you can get Note 20 Ultra with SD slot for crazy low price
Why get an impostor when you can get Note 20 Ultra with SD slot for crazy low price
Google is now ready to slash $300 off the Pixel 7 Pro's no-trade-in price (with a catch)
Google is now ready to slash $300 off the Pixel 7 Pro's no-trade-in price (with a catch)
T-Mobile rolls out yet another early Black Friday 2022 deal: four 'unlimited' lines for $100
T-Mobile rolls out yet another early Black Friday 2022 deal: four 'unlimited' lines for $100
Jaw-dropping Pixel Fold, first foldable to challenge Galaxy Z Fold - Android, iPhone users react!
Jaw-dropping Pixel Fold, first foldable to challenge Galaxy Z Fold - Android, iPhone users react!
Walmart's Samsung Galaxy S22+ Black Friday deal is absolutely spectacular
Walmart's Samsung Galaxy S22+ Black Friday deal is absolutely spectacular
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless