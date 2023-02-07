Pre-order the new Galaxy S23 Ultra!
Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S23 now!
Get exclusive discounts with Samsung Credit and free storage upgrades.

Major upgrades to the Apple Watch Ultra postponed for 2025

Apple
Major upgrades to the Apple Watch Ultra postponed for 2025
Screens seem to be a touchy subject when it comes to Apple devices. For some reason, the Cupertino company is notoriously slow when it comes to adopting new display technologies. The iPhone received an OLED panel for the first time in 2017, while most iPad models are still stuck with LED displays.

Now, the adoption of yet another display technology is being delayed. According to prominent display industry insider Ross Young, the transition of the Apple Watch Ultra to microLED will be postponed for 2025. This information was first shared via a tweet, which was subsequently covered by MacRumors in a dedicated article.

For reference, previous reports claimed that the first microLED Apple Watch Ultra would be released as soon as 2024. This new leak, however, indicates that more substantial changes to the Apple Watch Ultra are not in the immediate future. It should be noted that microLED technology offers a number of benefits which make it ideal for a sport-oriented wearable like the Ultra.

Namely, this includes improved power efficiency and durability. Given that exceptional battery life and an ability to withstand the test of the elements are major selling points of the pricey Apple Watch Ultra, it makes sense to be excited for MicroLED.

Additionally, previous rumors suggested that the new microLED panel would also be slightly larger. A bigger screen could further differentiate the Ultra and make it even more appealing to athletes and outdoor adventurers, which seem to be the primary target audience of the wearable.

Unfortunately, the Apple Watch Ultra seems to be the latest victim of Apple’s decision to place an emphasis on the company’s upcoming VR/AR headset, the Reality Pro. Just like the iPad, which is stuck in limbo because of necessary upgrades being pushed back for 2024, the Apple Watch lineup is also being put on hold. Luckily, the Apple Watch Ultra is impressive enough as it is.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Samsung opts out from including this handy Android feature on the Galaxy S23
Samsung opts out from including this handy Android feature on the Galaxy S23
Smart speakers sort of know more about you than you may dare to think
Smart speakers sort of know more about you than you may dare to think
Some users experience iCloud backup issues after iOS 16.3 update
Some users experience iCloud backup issues after iOS 16.3 update
Vote now: What do you want to see from smartphones in 2023?
Vote now: What do you want to see from smartphones in 2023?
Google's Pixel Watch is on sale at a nice discount both with and without LTE support
Google's Pixel Watch is on sale at a nice discount both with and without LTE support
OnePlus Pad renders and specs have leaked just before the big reveal
OnePlus Pad renders and specs have leaked just before the big reveal

Popular stories

T-Mobile will give you the fastest Samsung Galaxy S23 in the US for free with no trade-in
T-Mobile will give you the fastest Samsung Galaxy S23 in the US for free with no trade-in
Best Buy is spoiling us with extremely generous discount on Galaxy Tab S7+
Best Buy is spoiling us with extremely generous discount on Galaxy Tab S7+
Here's all that Samsung announced at Unpacked: Galaxy S23 series and more
Here's all that Samsung announced at Unpacked: Galaxy S23 series and more
Crazy but genius plan? Apple removes buttons from iPhone 15 in biggest change since Face ID
Crazy but genius plan? Apple removes buttons from iPhone 15 in biggest change since Face ID
Google's fantastic Pixel 6a on sale for nearly 50% off for the first time ever
Google's fantastic Pixel 6a on sale for nearly 50% off for the first time ever
Galaxy S23 Ultra vs iPhone 14 Pro Max vs Pixel 7 Pro Blind Camera Comparison
Galaxy S23 Ultra vs iPhone 14 Pro Max vs Pixel 7 Pro Blind Camera Comparison
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless