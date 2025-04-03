The robust Galaxy Watch Ultra drops to its best price on Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Remember Amazon's Spring Sale promo on the uber-premium Galaxy Watch Ultra? Well, it's become even better! Instead of saving $237 on the Samsung timepiece, you can now score a huge $271 discount. That, by the way, brings the smartwatch to its best price on Amazon, so you should definitely check it out.
We must clarify it's just the Titanium Gray model with an orange band available at such a low asking price. However, if you're more of a Walmart fan, feel free to get the unit for less than $380 from there. As for Best Buy and the Samsung Store, both sellers give you a more modest $230 discount across colors. You can alternatively get it for up to $325 off at the official store with eligible trade-ins.
Despite this, it's a polished, rugged, and feature-rich option athletes should definitely check out. The unit delivers superb performance with its 3nm Exynos W1000 SiP, which breezes through anything you put it through.
The IP68-rated Galaxy watch comes with multiple features, as we already mentioned. Since it's designed with athletes in mind, the unit naturally supports dual-band GPS for superior positioning accuracy. There's also heart rate tracking, an improved BioActive sensor, BMI body and blood oxygen measurements, plus advanced sleep tracking.
Not only that, but you also get plenty of data via the Samsung Health app, where you get comprehensive breakdowns of various performance and health metrics. As for battery life, you can easily get two days between charges with constant use, possibly more, which sounds adequate for a Wear OS smartwatch.
We must clarify it's just the Titanium Gray model with an orange band available at such a low asking price. However, if you're more of a Walmart fan, feel free to get the unit for less than $380 from there. As for Best Buy and the Samsung Store, both sellers give you a more modest $230 discount across colors. You can alternatively get it for up to $325 off at the official store with eligible trade-ins.
We've thoroughly tested this smartwatch — take a look at our Galaxy Watch Ultra review for the full breakdown. During our time with it, we discovered some drawbacks. For instance, the unit has a rather noticeable weight, which may make nighttime use uncomfortable.
Despite this, it's a polished, rugged, and feature-rich option athletes should definitely check out. The unit delivers superb performance with its 3nm Exynos W1000 SiP, which breezes through anything you put it through.
But it's not just the snappy performance that makes this rugged timepiece a compelling choice. It stands out with a brilliant 1.5-inch AMOLED touchscreen with crisp resolution and superb brightness levels. Similarly to the Apple Watch Ultra 2, the device sports a single customizable button called Quick Button, which provides quick access to different features.
The IP68-rated Galaxy watch comes with multiple features, as we already mentioned. Since it's designed with athletes in mind, the unit naturally supports dual-band GPS for superior positioning accuracy. There's also heart rate tracking, an improved BioActive sensor, BMI body and blood oxygen measurements, plus advanced sleep tracking.
Not only that, but you also get plenty of data via the Samsung Health app, where you get comprehensive breakdowns of various performance and health metrics. As for battery life, you can easily get two days between charges with constant use, possibly more, which sounds adequate for a Wear OS smartwatch.
Recommended Stories
At the end of the day, the Galaxy Watch Ultra might not be suited for every Samsung fan out there, especially at its standard ~$650 price. But if you like its rugged design, advanced features and design, we recommend checking out Amazon's promo. Available at its best price ever, the timepiece is undoubtedly an attractive choice.
Recommended Stories
03 Apr, 2025The robust Galaxy Watch Ultra drops to its best price on Amazon
15 Mar, 2025Amazon throws an unmissable Galaxy Watch 6 Classic promo, saving you 45%
13 Mar, 2025Samsung is both discounting the Galaxy Watch 7 and throwing in a nice freebie, but not for long
06 Mar, 2025Epic clearance deal makes the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic with LTE irresistibly cheap
05 Mar, 2025Samsung is selling the Galaxy Watch Ultra at a killer new discount with a deal sweetener on top
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: