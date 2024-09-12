Amazing Apple Watch Ultra 2 knocks it down to a new lowest price ever on Amazon
Much to the surprise of many, Apple released no Apple Watch Ultra 3 during the "It's Glowtime" event. Instead, we got a slightly upgraded Apple Watch Ultra 2. Naturally, this brings awesome news to anyone looking for a bargain on the "former" Ultra 2 timepiece. And what a deal you can find on the timepiece right now! It's at its best price on Amazon!
You can save $110 on the Apple smartwatch with the Blue Ocean band or the one in Orange. Previously, we've seen it for $99 off its usual price, which is also what Amazon gave Prime Members in terms of savings during the Prime Day event this July.
The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is one of the most advanced timepieces on the market. Sure, it lacks the battery life of options like the Garmin Fenix 8, but it more than makes up for this with its gorgeous and super-bright screen and advanced S9 SiP. It delivers incredible performance across the board, and the WatchOS 10 is simply a joy to use.
There's no denying it: the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is premium through and through. Its sleek design, ultra-high-end display, and comprehensive health and wellness tracking options make it a delight to use and engage with. That delight comes at a price, though, and the timepiece is definitely not affordable, even at $110 off its price tag.
Still, those willing to pay as much as about $690 for their next addition to the Apple ecosystem will probably find this deal quite fascinating. If you think it's good enough for you, hurry up and get the Watch Ultra 2 at its best price ever!
In other words, if you have no interest in the new Black Titanium model, which was announced just recently, this is a wonderful opportunity to score some savings on one of the best smartwatches. After all, it's never been more affordable than right now.
Feature-wise, this fella comes with a double-tap gesture. It lets you answer phone calls or take photos with the Camera Remote when you're too busy to use your phone. Of course, you also have an ECG sensor, a sleep and fitness tracker, and a heart rate sensor, to mention just a few.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
