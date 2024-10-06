Target is selling the big Apple Watch Series 9 at incredibly low prices with a (very small) catch
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
If you feel like you cannot wait until Tuesday's Prime Big Deal Days kickoff or fear that your favorite smartwatch will not receive a big enough discount during this special Amazon event, Target is here right now to sell you the Apple Watch Series 9 unit of your dreams at a positively dreamy price.
Although you technically have until Saturday, October 12 to save big on Apple's 2023-released non-rugged timepiece, my friendly advice is to not waste another second and pull the trigger as soon as you read this... if Target hasn't already run out of inventory.
At the time of this writing, you can get the 45mm Series 9 for $257.99 instead of its $429.99 list price in a single Midnight colorway with a matching Sport Loop. That's obviously without standalone cellular connectivity, while the LTE-enabled variant costs $317.99 with the same Midnight aluminum case and Midnight band after an even heftier markdown from a regular price of $529.99.
All other Apple Watch Series 9 models, including every single 41mm color option, are out of stock, suggesting demand might be higher than ever for this (very) slowly aging device for fairly obvious reasons.
Before you place your order on Target's website for one of the two versions still available at those completely unprecedented discounts, it's essential to keep one detail in mind. To access these Black Friday-grade deals, you'll first need to become a Target Circle member, which is... nowhere near as inconvenient as you may expect.
That's because, unlike Amazon Prime or My Best Buy Plus, this program doesn't require any payments whatsoever. All you have to do is sign up with a valid email address right here, and boom, one of the best smartwatches in the world today will become cheaper than ever before, offering you most of the capabilities and functionalities of the newer Apple Watch Series 10 at a fraction of its price. How could you possibly say no to something like that?
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
06 Oct, 2024Target is selling the big Apple Watch Series 9 at incredibly low prices with a (very small) catch
03 Oct, 2024The Apple Watch Series 9 45mm gets a sweet discount on Amazon, outshining even its successor
25 Sep, 2024The hot new Apple Watch Series 10 is now on sale at a surprisingly high Amazon discount
23 Sep, 2024The 'new' all-black Apple Watch Ultra 2 is on sale at a $50 Amazon discount with no strings now
18 Sep, 2024If you clear this one hurdle, the 'satin black' new Apple Watch Ultra 2 is yours at a $50 discount
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: