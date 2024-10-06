Subscribe to access exclusive content
Target is selling the big Apple Watch Series 9 at incredibly low prices with a (very small) catch

Apple Watch Series 9 with Midnight Sport Loop
If you feel like you cannot wait until Tuesday's Prime Big Deal Days kickoff or fear that your favorite smartwatch will not receive a big enough discount during this special Amazon event, Target is here right now to sell you the Apple Watch Series 9 unit of your dreams at a positively dreamy price.

Although you technically have until Saturday, October 12 to save big on Apple's 2023-released non-rugged timepiece, my friendly advice is to not waste another second and pull the trigger as soon as you read this... if Target hasn't already run out of inventory.

Apple Watch Series 9 (45mm)

GPS, Bluetooth, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 50m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Temperature Sensing, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Midnight Aluminum Case, Midnight Sport Loop, Free Target Circle Membership Required
$172 off (40%)
$257 99
$429 99
Buy at Target

Apple Watch Series 9 (45mm)

GPS + Cellular, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 50m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Temperature Sensing, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Midnight Aluminum Case, Midnight Sport Loop, Free Target Circle Membership Required
$212 off (40%)
$317 99
$529 99
Buy at Target

At the time of this writing, you can get the 45mm Series 9 for $257.99 instead of its $429.99 list price in a single Midnight colorway with a matching Sport Loop. That's obviously without standalone cellular connectivity, while the LTE-enabled variant costs $317.99 with the same Midnight aluminum case and Midnight band after an even heftier markdown from a regular price of $529.99.

All other Apple Watch Series 9 models, including every single 41mm color option, are out of stock, suggesting demand might be higher than ever for this (very) slowly aging device for fairly obvious reasons.

Before you place your order on Target's website for one of the two versions still available at those completely unprecedented discounts, it's essential to keep one detail in mind. To access these Black Friday-grade deals, you'll first need to become a Target Circle member, which is... nowhere near as inconvenient as you may expect.

That's because, unlike Amazon Prime or My Best Buy Plus, this program doesn't require any payments whatsoever. All you have to do is sign up with a valid email address right here, and boom, one of the best smartwatches in the world today will become cheaper than ever before, offering you most of the capabilities and functionalities of the newer Apple Watch Series 10 at a fraction of its price. How could you possibly say no to something like that?
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

