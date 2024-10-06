Target is selling the big Apple Watch Series 9 at incredibly low prices with a (very small) catch





Although you technically have until Saturday, October 12 to save big on Apple 's 2023-released non-rugged timepiece, my friendly advice is to not waste another second and pull the trigger as soon as you read this... if Target hasn't already run out of inventory.

Apple Watch Series 9 (45mm) GPS, Bluetooth, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 50m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Temperature Sensing, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Midnight Aluminum Case, Midnight Sport Loop, Free Target Circle Membership Required $172 off (40%) $257 99 $429 99 Buy at Target Apple Watch Series 9 (45mm) GPS + Cellular, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 50m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Temperature Sensing, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Midnight Aluminum Case, Midnight Sport Loop, Free Target Circle Membership Required $212 off (40%) $317 99 $529 99 Buy at Target





At the time of this writing, you can get the 45mm Series 9 for $257.99 instead of its $429.99 list price in a single Midnight colorway with a matching Sport Loop. That's obviously without standalone cellular connectivity, while the LTE-enabled variant costs $317.99 with the same Midnight aluminum case and Midnight band after an even heftier markdown from a regular price of $529.99.





All other Apple Watch Series 9 models, including every single 41mm color option, are out of stock, suggesting demand might be higher than ever for this (very) slowly aging device for fairly obvious reasons.





Before you place your order on Target's website for one of the two versions still available at those completely unprecedented discounts, it's essential to keep one detail in mind. To access these Black Friday-grade deals, you'll first need to become a Target Circle member, which is... nowhere near as inconvenient as you may expect.



