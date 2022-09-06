3D artists give us a glimpse of the Apple Watch Pro
There are less than 24 hours until Apple unveils this year’s iPhone 14 lineup. And while the latter will undoubtedly be the star of the show, there are also a couple of other devices that we are looking forward to. Among them are the AirPods Pro 2, the Apple Watch 8 and, for the first time, an Apple Watch Pro.
While the renders did a good enough job of showcasing the new design, a couple of more refined images surfaced on Twitter earlier today, courtesy of 3D artist Ian Zelbo in collaboration with Parker Ortolani. The device looks… unique.
The Apple Watch Pro will not be your typical “Pro” device. It will reportedly have a very clear target audience, which includes highly active individuals and athletes. This will make its more general appeal to average users rather limited. Have we mentioned that many expect a price tag of $800-$1000? Yikes.
The bulky design of the Apple Watch Pro is most likely because of the latter’s emphasis on battery life and durability. Judging from the images at least the “Pro” wearable, will look completely out of place on an average hand. According to 9to5Mac, the Apple Watch Pro will come in at 47+mm (well above the current sizes) and will sport (pun intended) a 2”+ display.
This Apple Watch will most certainly not be for everyone. The question is - for whom will it actually be? It seems that we will have to wait for the official launch and all of the details before we can answer that question.
Apple Watch Pro - Extremely new. Guarded for you. #AppleEvent— Ian Zelbo (@ianzelbo) September 6, 2022
In collaboration with @ParkerOrtolani
