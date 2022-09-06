 3D artists give us a glimpse of the Apple Watch Pro - PhoneArena
Save on Galaxy S22/+
iPhone 14 announcement event
Upcoming event
iPhone 14 announcement event
Sep 07, Wed, 12:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
How to watch and what to expect at the next Apple Event: iPhone 14, Apple Watch 8, AirPods Pro 2 and more

3D artists give us a glimpse of the Apple Watch Pro

Apple
2
3D artists give us a glimpse of the Apple Watch Pro
There are less than 24 hours until Apple unveils this year’s iPhone 14 lineup. And while the latter will undoubtedly be the star of the show, there are also a couple of other devices that we are looking forward to. Among them are the AirPods Pro 2, the Apple Watch 8 and, for the first time, an Apple Watch Pro.

Yesterday, we got hold of the first set of official renders of the Apple Watch Pro. Since then, Mark Gruman confirmed their credibility in a tweet. It seems almost certain that the new Apple Watch Pro will be big, bulky and will feature a strange protrusion on one part as well as additional physical buttons.

While the renders did a good enough job of showcasing the new design, a couple of more refined images surfaced on Twitter earlier today, courtesy of 3D artist Ian Zelbo in collaboration with Parker Ortolani. The device looks… unique.



The Apple Watch Pro will not be your typical “Pro” device. It will reportedly have a very clear target audience, which includes highly active individuals and athletes. This will make its more general appeal to average users rather limited. Have we mentioned that many expect a price tag of $800-$1000? Yikes.

The bulky design of the Apple Watch Pro is most likely because of the latter’s emphasis on battery life and durability. Judging from the images at least the “Pro” wearable, will look completely out of place on an average hand. According to 9to5Mac, the Apple Watch Pro will come in at 47+mm (well above the current sizes) and will sport (pun intended) a 2”+ display.

This Apple Watch will most certainly not be for everyone. The question is - for whom will it actually be? It seems that we will have to wait for the official launch and all of the details before we can answer that question.
Story Timeline
19 stories
06 Sep, 2022
3D artists give us a glimpse of the Apple Watch Pro
05 Sep, 2022
Renders, incoming! Behold, the Apple Watch Pro in all its glory What makes the Apple Watch "Pro"? Apparently, more buttons.
31 Jul, 2022
Average iPhone 14 and Apple 2022 watch family prices seemingly set to rise
10 Jul, 2022
Ouch! Rugged Apple Watch Pro to cost the same as the iPhone 13 Pro?
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Best of IFA 2022: PhoneArena's picks
Best of IFA 2022: PhoneArena's picks
UK carrier Vodafone announces a new positioning system with centimeter-level accuracy
UK carrier Vodafone announces a new positioning system with centimeter-level accuracy
Analysts predict unchanged iPhone 14 price and trouble ahead for Apple Watch lineup
Analysts predict unchanged iPhone 14 price and trouble ahead for Apple Watch lineup
Plot twist! iPhone 14 Semi-Pro: 3 new cameras make cheapest Apple flagship more than iPhone 13S?
Plot twist! iPhone 14 Semi-Pro: 3 new cameras make cheapest Apple flagship more than iPhone 13S?
Samsung is already spreading the Android 12L love to the slowly aging Galaxy Tab S7 duo
Samsung is already spreading the Android 12L love to the slowly aging Galaxy Tab S7 duo
Best iPhone 14 Plus cases that are already available
Best iPhone 14 Plus cases that are already available

Popular stories

Best Buy is running a killer Google Pixel 6 Pro Labor Day sale
Best Buy is running a killer Google Pixel 6 Pro Labor Day sale
Insane deal makes premium Pixel 6 Pro cheaper than the budget Pixel 6a [T-Mobile]
Insane deal makes premium Pixel 6 Pro cheaper than the budget Pixel 6a [T-Mobile]
Amazon has the 256GB OnePlus 10 Pro beast on sale at a new all-time low price
Amazon has the 256GB OnePlus 10 Pro beast on sale at a new all-time low price
Amazon has Samsung's 'old' Galaxy Z Fold 3 on sale at an incredible new discount
Amazon has Samsung's 'old' Galaxy Z Fold 3 on sale at an incredible new discount
Promotional video leaks for the most exciting and ambitious Motorola phone since the DROID
Promotional video leaks for the most exciting and ambitious Motorola phone since the DROID
Pixel 7 Pro: Google losing “best camera phone” title to iPhone and Samsung once and forever?
Pixel 7 Pro: Google losing “best camera phone” title to iPhone and Samsung once and forever?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless