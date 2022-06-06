Apple’s watchOS 9 is official: new watch faces and arrhythmia tracking





New watch faces on watchOS 9

The release of the Apple Watch Series 7 last year introduced a new, bigger display. Sadly, that display didn’t really make much of a difference, because the OS wasn’t updated to take advantage of it.



That’s changing with watchOS 9. The current watch faces now have a refreshed design and better interface for that larger screen of the Watch Series 7. There are also new watch faces. These include an updated Astronomy face, Lunar Calendar, Playtime, and Metropolitan. Check them out below:







Notifications are also refreshed. New banner notifications pin active apps on the top of the dock for quicker access than before. The Dock has also been redesigned. Siri’s UI has been updated too.





AFib and improved sleep tracking





Unfortunately, there’s no blood pressure monitoring feature yet. This one was reported to have been postponed to 2024. However, with watchOS 9 Apple is improving both the sleep and fitness tracking features.



The Apple Watch will be able to keep track of Atrial Fibrillation history (AFib). Atrial fibrillation is an abnormal heart rhythm (arrhythmia) caused by rapid and irregular beating of the atrial chambers of the heart. This new feature is introduced to watchOS' ECG app and will help find or track people with heart abnormalities.

Users that are diagnosed with AFib can turn an FDA-cleared AFib History feature. This feature allows them to access important information, like an estimate of how frequently there were signs of AFib. Users will also be able to download a PDF with their AFib history to share with a doctor.





Sleep tracking is also improved. The Apple Watch will be able to detect whether you are in REM, Core, or Deep sleep. Users will be able to see what their heart and sleep rate were in the Health app and compare to previous recordings.









WatchOS 9 Workout features





The Workout app will provide richer metrics when measuring performance on Apple's new OS for wearables. The intensity of each workout will be monitored via what Apple calls Heart Rate zones. Basically, you can set a zone in which you want to keep your heart rate when training, and the Apple Watch will alert you if you are below, above, or just in the right spot.





WatchOS 9 introduces Custom Workouts. As its name suggests, this new feature will let you create a custom workout. Rest and work intervals can now be included by the user. New alerts, like pace, power, and heart rate can be added to the workout for guidance.





The Workout app will also be able to detect what type of training you are doing, like swimming, running etc. This feature is called Multisport, and is created with triathletes in mind. WatchOS 9 also introduces new running metrics. These are Stride Length, Ground Contact Time, and Vertical Oscillation. There are also new swimming enhancements, like Kickboard detection for pool workouts. A SWOLF score will track the swimmers' efficiency. This score combines the strokes with the time it takes to swim the length of the pool.





Other improvements and new features include real-time on-screen guidance for Apple Fitness+ workouts in addition to trainer coaching and a new Medications app to keep track of your meds. For that app you can read more in our iOS 16 story.









Which Apple Watch models will receive watchOS 9





As you might've guessed, not every Apple Watch that was on watchOS 8 will get the new piece of software in the fall. Here's a list of all Apple Watch devices eligible for the update:





Apple Watch Series 4

Apple Watch Series 5

Apple Watch SE

Apple Watch Series 6

Apple Watch Series 7





You will need iPhone 8 or later to pair with watchOS 9.



