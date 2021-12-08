Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View
Apple Wearables

First rugged Apple Watch model coming in 2022, alongside Apple Watch Series 8 and a new Watch SE

Victor Hristov
By
0
The first rugged Apple Watch model coming in 2022, alongside Apple Watch Series 8 and a new Watch SE
The most reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is back with a new report, where he predicts that Apple will launch three new watch models in 2022, making for its deepest Apple Watch roster so far.

First in the cards is a new Apple Watch Series 8, which we've previously heard will introduce a body temperature sensor; then second is a new Apple Watch SE model, and finally, a brand new rugged Apple Watch model that might just be the most exciting new launch since the beginning of the series.

Apple Watch Series 8


For the Apple Watch Series 8, Kuo only confirms the obvious: a new model will drop in 2022, just as it has every year in the past few.

Unfortunately, apart from confirming its existence, Kuo doesn't provide any other detail. Right on the eve of the launch of the current Series 7 model, the analyst predicted that a new model with flat edges like the iPhones was to drop, but it never materialized and in reality the Series 7 actually was a bit curvier than earlier models. So this latest report does not provide any color on whether that flat model might materialize in 2022, or never at all.

The only rumor most analysts seem to agree on is that Apple will introduce a new body temperature sensor on the Series 8, which will make possible gather new health and fitness data.

Currently, the Fitbit Sense is one popular device that has a dedicated sensor that measures your skin temperature each night. It then shows a history of your sleeping skin temperature variations in a graph in the Fitbit app. Fitbit also offers a minute-by-minute readout of your skin temperature throughout the night if you purchase a Fitbit Premium subscription.

Read more:
Apple Watch Series 7 review
Apple Watch SE review

Apple Watch "Explorer" rugged version


Kuo also confirms that the rumored rugged version of the Apple Watch is coming in 2022. That is expected to feature a brand new look with impact shock resistance and a protective design, possibly similar to a Casio G-Shock.

Earlier report by Bloomberg, another trust-worthy source, suggested the upcoming rugged model could be called Apple Watch Explorer edition and be marketed at extreme athletes, including hikers and climbers.

Apple Watch SE 2022 edition


Finally, the budget Watch SE will also get a refresh in 2022, according to this report.

There is no further detail apart from that, but so far Apple has deliberately kept one key feature away from its budget watches: the always-on screen. Our own speculation here is for that to continue with the Watch SE, which we project will become faster and probably get a few more health and fitness tracking capabilities, but without the coveted always-on option that Apple keeps for the more expensive models.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

First Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 benchmarks appear
by Victor Hristov,  0
First Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 benchmarks appear
Exhaustive new report details supply chain 'chaos' impacting Apple's iPhone production goals
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Exhaustive new report details supply chain 'chaos' impacting Apple's iPhone production goals
Larger display iPhone SE coming in 2023, only a minor upgrade due in 2022
by Victor Hristov,  0
Larger display iPhone SE coming in 2023, only a minor upgrade due in 2022
The AirPods Pro 2 could be announced in late 2022, says industry analyst
by Iskra Petrova,  0
The AirPods Pro 2 could be announced in late 2022, says industry analyst
Santa Claus makes a comeback in Waze
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Santa Claus makes a comeback in Waze
Oppo fixes ugly camera islands by retraction, including when the phone is in a freefall
by Daniel Petrov,  1
Oppo fixes ugly camera islands by retraction, including when the phone is in a freefall
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless