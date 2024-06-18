Walmart's best-selling Apple Watch Series 8 deal is back with a bang
Walmart again offers one of the best Apple wearables at deeply reduced prices. So, if you act quickly enough, you can save $200 on the larger-sized Apple Watch Series 8 with 4G! Since the cellular variant of the newer model is $100 more expensive than this one, we believe it might be the better choice for cash-strapped users.
In case you're wondering, this particular version of the Apple smartwatch has never seen more significant price cuts. However, we've noticed it at Walmart before, and the $200 discount has also been available on Amazon at some point. Even so, getting a $529 timepiece for $329 is a pretty attractive offer. If you agree, go ahead and pull the trigger while you can.
What if you'd still prefer the latest Apple Watch Series 9 with its double-tap gesture – don't worry. This one is also discounted but on Amazon. Over there, you can save $100 on the 45mm model with cellular connectivity. And if you're looking for the ultimate smartwatch experience for iOS, consider taking advantage of this Apple Watch Ultra 2 deal.
Let's not forget that you also get potentially life-saving safety features and irregular heart rhythm notifications. As if that's not enough, a dedicated temperature sensor for accurate cycle and ovulation tracking. Finally, since Walmart sells the LTE-enabled model, you can still get notifications on your wrist even when your iPhone isn't around.
It may not have a unique design, and the battery life is no champ, either, but the Apple Watch Series 8 is still an amazing option for iOS users. Go ahead and grab yours at $200 off while Walmart's deal is still here.
While it's not the latest model in its smartwatch lineup, the Watch Series 8 has plenty of life left in it. It still amazes with its gorgeous Always-On Retina screen, many wellness features, including an ECG app, and high water and dust resistance. You don't even have to remove it during shallow-water swimming!
