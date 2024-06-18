Walmart's best-selling Apple Watch Series 8 deal is back with a bang

Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Walmart again offers one of the best Apple wearables at deeply reduced prices. So, if you act quickly enough, you can save $200 on the larger-sized Apple Watch Series 8 with 4G! Since the cellular variant of the newer model is $100 more expensive than this one, we believe it might be the better choice for cash-strapped users.

Get Apple Watch Series 8 for $200 off on Walmart

Don't feel like waiting for Black Friday? No worries! You can now save $200 on the cellular-enabled, larger-sized Apple Watch Series 8! The supreme deal awaits your attention at Walmart. The timepiece has a gorgeous Always-On Retina screen, plenty of safety and wellness features, and is a real treat at its current price.
$200 off (38%)
$329
$529
Buy at Walmart

Save $100 on the Apple Watch Series 9 at Amazon

Prefer the more contemporary model with its iconic double-tap gesture? In such a case, we recommend picking Amazon's deal on the Apple Watch Series 9. The 45mm cellular model is on sale over there, offered at $100 off its MSRP of about $530. It has a great screen, ECG apps, a fitness tracker, and more.
$100 off (19%)
Buy at Amazon


In case you're wondering, this particular version of the Apple smartwatch has never seen more significant price cuts. However, we've noticed it at Walmart before, and the $200 discount has also been available on Amazon at some point. Even so, getting a $529 timepiece for $329 is a pretty attractive offer. If you agree, go ahead and pull the trigger while you can.

What if you'd still prefer the latest Apple Watch Series 9 with its double-tap gesture – don't worry. This one is also discounted but on Amazon. Over there, you can save $100 on the 45mm model with cellular connectivity. And if you're looking for the ultimate smartwatch experience for iOS, consider taking advantage of this Apple Watch Ultra 2 deal.

While it's not the latest model in its smartwatch lineup, the Watch Series 8 has plenty of life left in it. It still amazes with its gorgeous Always-On Retina screen, many wellness features, including an ECG app, and high water and dust resistance. You don't even have to remove it during shallow-water swimming!

Let's not forget that you also get potentially life-saving safety features and irregular heart rhythm notifications. As if that's not enough, a dedicated temperature sensor for accurate cycle and ovulation tracking. Finally, since Walmart sells the LTE-enabled model, you can still get notifications on your wrist even when your iPhone isn't around.

It may not have a unique design, and the battery life is no champ, either, but the Apple Watch Series 8 is still an amazing option for iOS users. Go ahead and grab yours at $200 off while Walmart's deal is still here.
