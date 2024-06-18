Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Amazon is selling every single Apple Watch Ultra 2 model at a rare $80 discount now

Amazon is selling every single Apple Watch Ultra 2 model at a rare $80 discount now
Probably the best smartwatch out there for iPhone users is on sale at a special price right now, and if you hurry, Amazon will even let you pick your favorite type of band, size, and colorway from a very diverse and expansive lineup.

That sets this new Apple Watch Ultra 2 deal apart from most previous promotions, which have focused on only one, two, or a handful (at most) of versions of the extremely well-reviewed rugged timepiece released less than a year ago.

Apple Watch Ultra 2

GPS, Bluetooth, Cellular Connectivity, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 3000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 1000m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Temperature Sensing, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Siren, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life, 49mm Titanium Case, Multiple Color and Band Options
$80 off (10%)
Buy at Amazon

Of course, the iOS-compatible smartwatch itself comes in a single titanium-made model, normally fetching $799 with your choice of ocean band, trail loop, or alpine loop in tow. That list price is currently reduced by a nice 80 bucks across the board, which is technically not a new record high discount, but it's not far from that mark either.

If history is any indication, Amazon could start running out of inventory at its freshly marked-down price at any moment or even stop selling the Apple Watch Ultra 2 at a discount in a matter of hours at the time of this writing.

That means you should probably hurry and take advantage of this killer special offer while you can, at least if you're not willing to wait a few more months for a potentially improved but likely not radically upgraded Apple Watch Ultra 3.

If you're into rugged smartwatches, you might also be interested in the first-of-a-kind Galaxy Watch Ultra Samsung is apparently preparing to unveil next month, although that particular device will require a switch from your trusty old iPhone to an Android handset of your choice.

In addition to being capable of surviving the harshest possible conditions and environments, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 also shines in the battery life department (at least compared to the non-rugged Apple Watch Series 9) while turning heads and blowing minds with an incredibly bright display as well. Unsurprisingly, this bad boy also made a great impression in our comprehensive review with its overall performance, not to mention that its usability was improved with a handy Double Tap gesture a little while after its commercial debut.
