Pink Apple Watch Series 9, black titanium Watch Ultra 2 may come in September
If you thought the ‘Barbenheimer’ references are over now that both ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ are out, you thought wrong. Two new colors are rumored for the Apple Watch Series 9 and the next-gen Watch Ultra 2 and they’re ‘Barbenheimer’ all the way: pink and black titanium.

That’s what tipster ShrimpApplePro suggests for the soon-to-be officially revealed watches from the Cupertino giant (via 9to5Mac). The tipster’s update on the alleged specifications is summarized by “Well, I wish I can see anything that is new outside but it looks the same” and lists the following Watch Series 9 colors:

Apple Watch Series 9 with aluminum case:
  • Midnight
  • Starlight
  • (PRODUCT)RED
  • Silver
  • Pink

Apple Watch Series 9 with stainless steel case:
  • Gold
  • Graphite
  • Silver

The source also mentions the box of the Apple Watch Series 9 would be smaller, a “more compact” form factor. That’s probably part of Apple’s efforts towards a more environmentally conscious operation. As far as watch case sizes go, the tipster believes there’s no change: 41-45mm.

What about the Apple Watch Ultra 2?


“Same design” for the Apple Watch Ultra 2nd Gen (2023) is expected by ShrimpApplePro. The difference is that this year Apple will most likely release the maxed out watch in a black titanium version along the current standard titanium. According to reputable insider Mark Gurman, that new color is to be called Space Black Titanium.

Apparently, there were design tests for this darker titanium variant as early as last year, but Apple ultimately scrapped those plans.

A new, faster and better chip


Apple’s 2023 Apple Watch models are to be powered by a new S9 SoC, which allegedly will not be a rebranded S8, but a completely new chip, bringing significant speed improvements and a better performance overall.

