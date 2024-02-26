These Apple Watch Series 8 models with 4G are selling like hot cakes at Walmart
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A few weeks back, Walmart launched a super rare deal on one of the best smartwatches for iOS users – the Apple Watch Series 8. Back then, the merchant slashed prices for both sizes with 4G connectivity by a massive $200 across all paintjobs.
As you might have guessed, Walmart’s deal turned the stylish timepiece into a bestseller, meaning supplies ran out quite quickly. Not everything is lost, though, for the model in Silver with a 45mm case remains in stock at $200 off. Don’t mind spending the extra dough on the model with a stainless steel case? Fret not – Walmart offers the 41mm Apple timepiece with cellular connectivity and a Milanese loop at an even more impressive price cut of $300.
Even though the Apple Watch Series 8 has already seen its successor in the eyes of the Apple Watch Series 9, it remains a top choice for hardcore iOS fans. It might not offer the cutting-edge double-tap feature, but the timepiece boasts almost all other top-notch Apple wearable features to keep you safe and informed about your sleep, heart condition, and more.
Once again, we’d like to stress that these discounts have been available at Walmart for some time. That’s to say, they might go poof before we know it, and that’s why we absolutely advise you to go for the one you like better while you can still claim $200 and up in savings. In case you need another reason to act, keep in mind that neither Amazon nor Best Buy has a better thing to offer you right now.
As you might have guessed, Walmart’s deal turned the stylish timepiece into a bestseller, meaning supplies ran out quite quickly. Not everything is lost, though, for the model in Silver with a 45mm case remains in stock at $200 off. Don’t mind spending the extra dough on the model with a stainless steel case? Fret not – Walmart offers the 41mm Apple timepiece with cellular connectivity and a Milanese loop at an even more impressive price cut of $300.
Want to know just how these deals are? Well, get this: while Walmart lets you snag the stainless steel case version with 4G and a Milanese loop for just under $450, Amazon is making you cough up an extra $100 to get the larger-sized model, and there are even no available deals on the 41mm version. Sounds nice, doesn’t it?
Even though the Apple Watch Series 8 has already seen its successor in the eyes of the Apple Watch Series 9, it remains a top choice for hardcore iOS fans. It might not offer the cutting-edge double-tap feature, but the timepiece boasts almost all other top-notch Apple wearable features to keep you safe and informed about your sleep, heart condition, and more.
The older model is very similar to the Watch Series 9 in terms of design, and the older wearable also includes a similarly stunning always-on Retina display. There’s no denying it: while it’s not the latest Apple timepiece, the Watch Series 8 puts plenty to the table to appeal to most iOS users.
Once again, we’d like to stress that these discounts have been available at Walmart for some time. That’s to say, they might go poof before we know it, and that’s why we absolutely advise you to go for the one you like better while you can still claim $200 and up in savings. In case you need another reason to act, keep in mind that neither Amazon nor Best Buy has a better thing to offer you right now.
Things that are NOT allowed: