Amazon is massively discounting one premium Apple Watch Series 7 model with LTE





While having to wait until December 30 (or later) to receive an intelligent timepiece released in the fall of 2021 doesn't sound ideal, a savings of a whopping 220 bucks certainly feels like something worth waiting for.

Apple Watch Series 7 (45mm) GPS + Cellular, Silver Stainless Steel Case, Starlight Sport Band $220 off (29%) Buy at Amazon





Unfortunately (although not entirely surprisingly), this is one of the pricier Series 7 variants you're looking at here. Specifically, a large 45mm model with a case made from premium stainless steel and standalone cellular connectivity in tow that normally costs no less than $749.





That means you can slash 29 percent off that list price right now if you don't have a problem opting for a silver case and "starlight" sport band... and if you hurry, which may not seem like a completely game-changing discount.





But to our knowledge, this particular Apple Watch Series 7 unit has never been cheaper, only scoring this $220 price cut once before... for a short while... all the way back in August. So, yeah, we're definitely dealing with a rare and hard-to-beat promotion on a super-robust smartwatch that looks pretty much identical to this year's Series 8





The Series 7 and Series 8 even share a lot of the same internals, so unless you absolutely cannot live without the newer generation's temperature sensor and crash detection feature, the deeply discounted oldie should make you very happy with its unrivaled bang for buck and untethered 4G LTE speeds.