The Apple Watch Series 7 and Apple Watch SE show up with great discounts at Amazon

The Apple Watch Series 7 and Apple Watch SE are both enjoying some awesome deals on Amazon at the moment! These special offers are coming in hot just a couple of days before Apple’s “Far Our” event, when we expect the company to launch a brand new Apple Watch SE, the Apple Watch Series 8, and fresh addition to the lineup — the Apple Watch Pro.

Thanks to these great discounts at Amazon, the Apple Watch SE with GPS + Cellular price has dropped by a whole $100 — that’s 30% less! Similarly, the 41mm Apple Watch Series 7 with GPS only has also seen a substantial cut by $100, which in this case is 25% off of its original price tag.

Even though there is a high chance we will see the successors of these two Apple wearables really soon, the current models of the Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch 7 series are still great products. Both wearables are highly rated and well reviewed, still holding their own to this day.

Not all versions of the current Apple Watch models are enjoying these killer discounts at the moment, though, as Amazon is probably running low on stock by now. There is a good chance that by the time the holiday season arrives, we won’t be seeing many of these price cuts anymore, so the deals you see here are definitely worth considering.

If you are wondering whether you should get the Apple Watch Series 7 or SE, our advice would be to first take a look at what features are completely necessary for you. In case you are just looking to make that Apple ecosystem experience even fuller, and don’t need the extra bells and whistles of the higher-end model, then the Apple Watch SE would probably satisfy your needs.

On the other hand, if you are looking for extra protection, a bigger display, and a faster processor, and you think the ECG and SpO2 sensors would be of use to you, the Apple Watch Series 7 is the one to go for.
