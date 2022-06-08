Hot new $100 discount makes the Apple Watch Series 7 cheaper than ever before





While the latest Counterpoint Research report neglects to mention the top-selling individual smartwatch models around the world, that year-on-year surge was almost definitely owed to the Apple Watch Series 7 first and foremost.





The overall familiar-looking intelligent timepiece made its commercial debut a little later than expected with an S7 processor under the hood that's basically a rebranded S6, but with the Series 6 unsurprisingly out of the picture and fairly frequent deals , demand was undoubtedly kept nice and steady during the first months of availability.

The latest in an unusually long (and attractive) line of promotions comes from Amazon (who else?), where an entry-level 41mm GPS-only version of the Series 7 can be currently purchased at a new all-time low price.





We're talking about a fairly eye-catching green aluminum-made model with a matching "clover" sport band marked down by an unprecedented $100 after previously scoring no larger a price reduction than 85 bucks or so





Unfortunately, pretty much all other variants, be them with 41 or 45mm cases and capable of connecting to a 4G LTE network on their own or not, are only discounted by $70 at the time of this writing.









Also knowing Amazon, we wouldn't be surprised if the green-coated 41mm Series 7 sans standalone cellular support were to go out of stock or considerably jump in price in a matter of mere hours after our publication time. So, yeah, you might want to hurry if arguably the best smartwatch in the world (at least for iPhone users) sounds like a smart buy at its lowest price ever.



