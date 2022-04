Almost every single Apple Watch Series 7 model is on sale at its lowest ever price

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





But that's no reason to snub last year's Apple Watch Series 7 if you want to own one of the best smartwatches out there right now, especially with the familiar-looking but more durable than ever device currently fetching a nice $69 less than usual.



That may not sound like an earth-shattering discount at first (because it's arguably not), but to our knowledge, it's the deepest price cut offered to date by a major retailer such as Amazon on a number of different models with no strings attached whatsoever.



Believe it or not, there are no less than 30 (thirty!!!) variants on sale at the exact same $69 discount at the time of this writing, although depending on how quickly you're going to make your buying decision, you might miss out on several in-demand models.



Amazon's unprecedented "deal of the day" is only good, well, for the day, so if you don't hurry, you won't be able to shave a higher than ever 17 percent off the $399 list price of a 41mm GPS-only Apple Watch Series 7 or 16 percent off the $429 MSRP of the larger size.



Naturally, the $69 markdown represents a considerably smaller percentage of the regular prices of cellular-enabled variants, especially if you're looking to opt for a super-premium and extra-robust stainless steel case instead of a "standard" aluminum build.



Apple's "strongest front crystal ever", IP6X dust resistance, and a completely swimproof design, as well as more screen real estate than ever, faster charging, and a truly industry-leading set of health and fitness tracking tools. Bottom line, you can't do better than this bad boy... if you own an iPhone.

Whether or not this year's Apple Watch Series 8 will bring that long-awaited radical redesign and those groundbreaking new health monitoring features to the table, an upgraded version of the world's best-selling smartwatch is definitely not that far off on the horizon.