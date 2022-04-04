 Almost every single Apple Watch Series 7 model is on sale at its lowest ever price - PhoneArena

Almost every single Apple Watch Series 7 model is on sale at its lowest ever price

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Almost every single Apple Watch Series 7 model is on sale at its lowest ever price
Whether or not this year's Apple Watch Series 8 will bring that long-awaited radical redesign and those groundbreaking new health monitoring features to the table, an upgraded version of the world's best-selling smartwatch is definitely not that far off on the horizon.

But that's no reason to snub last year's Apple Watch Series 7 if you want to own one of the best smartwatches out there right now, especially with the familiar-looking but more durable than ever device currently fetching a nice $69 less than usual.

That may not sound like an earth-shattering discount at first (because it's arguably not), but to our knowledge, it's the deepest price cut offered to date by a major retailer such as Amazon on a number of different models with no strings attached whatsoever.

Believe it or not, there are no less than 30 (thirty!!!) variants on sale at the exact same $69 discount at the time of this writing, although depending on how quickly you're going to make your buying decision, you might miss out on several in-demand models.

Amazon's unprecedented "deal of the day" is only good, well, for the day, so if you don't hurry, you won't be able to shave a higher than ever 17 percent off the $399 list price of a 41mm GPS-only Apple Watch Series 7 or 16 percent off the $429 MSRP of the larger size.

Naturally, the $69 markdown represents a considerably smaller percentage of the regular prices of cellular-enabled variants, especially if you're looking to opt for a super-premium and extra-robust stainless steel case instead of a "standard" aluminum build.

In both cases, the Series 7 promises vastly improved durability compared to its forerunners thanks to Apple's "strongest front crystal ever", IP6X dust resistance, and a completely swimproof design, as well as more screen real estate than ever, faster charging, and a truly industry-leading set of health and fitness tracking tools. Bottom line, you can't do better than this bad boy... if you own an iPhone.

Apple Watch Series 7 vs Apple Watch Series 6
Apple Watch Series 7 vs Apple Watch Series 6
Sep 17, 2021, 7:53 PM, by Peter Kostadinov
If you haven't installed watchOS 8.5 on your Series 7 Apple Watch, don't do it. Here's why!
Mar 30, 2022, 3:10 PM, by Alan Friedman
featured
featured
If you haven't installed watchOS 8.5 on your Series 7 Apple Watch, don't do it. Here's why!
Mar 30, 2022, 3:10 PM, by Alan Friedman
4 crazy things I did with Apple Watch Series 7 that Apple didn't want me to (and so can you!)
Mar 14, 2022, 7:48 AM, by Rado Minkov
featured
featured
4 crazy things I did with Apple Watch Series 7 that Apple didn't want me to (and so can you!)
Mar 14, 2022, 7:48 AM, by Rado Minkov
The Apple Watch Series 7 has a hidden feature you can’t use
The Apple Watch Series 7 has a hidden feature you can’t use
Sep 24, 2021, 8:02 AM, by Aleksandar Anastasov

