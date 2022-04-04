Almost every single Apple Watch Series 7 model is on sale at its lowest ever price

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





But that's no reason to snub last year's Apple Watch Series 7 if you want to own one of the best smartwatches out there right now, especially with the familiar-looking but more durable than ever device currently fetching a nice $69 less than usual.



That may not sound like an earth-shattering discount at first (because it's arguably not), but to our knowledge, it's the deepest price cut offered to date by a major retailer such as Amazon on a number of different models with no strings attached whatsoever.



Believe it or not, there are no less than 30 (thirty!!!) variants on sale at the exact same $69 discount at the time of this writing, although depending on how quickly you're going to make your buying decision, you might miss out on several in-demand models.



Amazon's unprecedented "deal of the day" is only good, well, for the day, so if you don't hurry, you won't be able to shave a higher than ever 17 percent off the $399 list price of a 41mm GPS-only Apple Watch Series 7 or 16 percent off the $429 MSRP of the larger size.



Naturally, the $69 markdown represents a considerably smaller percentage of the regular prices of cellular-enabled variants, especially if you're looking to opt for a super-premium and extra-robust stainless steel case instead of a "standard" aluminum build.



In both cases, the Series 7 promises vastly improved durability compared to its forerunners thanks to In both cases, the Series 7 promises vastly improved durability compared to its forerunners thanks to Apple 's "strongest front crystal ever", IP6X dust resistance, and a completely swimproof design, as well as more screen real estate than ever, faster charging, and a truly industry-leading set of health and fitness tracking tools. Bottom line, you can't do better than this bad boy... if you own an iPhone.