Amazon makes the Apple Watch Series 7 cheaper than ever before

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





But while Apple continues to hold a massive lead over its feeble challengers for the global smartwatch vendor crown , Samsung's move to Wear OS and the very competitive Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic prices do seem to be rocking the industry... a bit.



That probably explains, at least in part, why both the Apple Watch Series 7 and the older and lower-end That probably explains, at least in part, why both the Apple Watch Series 7 and the older and lower-end Apple Watch SE are getting cheaper practically by the day of late. The newest Series 7 deal improves on an extensive Amazon promotion we told you about just last week, adding $15 to a $70 discount that already represented an all-time record.



So, yeah, you can now shave an even higher and even more unprecedented (no, that's not really a thing) 85 bucks off the $399 list price of an entry-level 41mm version with Bluetooth and GPS connectivity. Unfortunately, this huge markdown only applies to a green-coated aluminum model paired with a "clover" sport band, although you also have several other color combinations (for both 41 and 45mm case sizes) to choose from at the "old" $70 discount.



Finally, Amazon is still treating cellular addicts to a $70 price cut across the board as well for LTE-enabled 41 and 45mm variants, making it more affordable than ever to get the Finally, Amazon is still treating cellular addicts to a $70 price cut across the board as well for LTE-enabled 41 and 45mm variants, making it more affordable than ever to get the best smartwatch for iPhone users in (early) 2022.



The Series 7, mind you, is considerably more durable and arguably better-looking than all of its forerunners, offering more screen real estate than ever, blazing fast charging technology, and the same old unrivaled set of health monitoring and fitness tracking tools including everything from life-saving ECG to fall detection and blood oxygen.

