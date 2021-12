iFixit made see-through and X-ray wallpapers for your Series 7 Apple Watch

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

Thanks to iFixit, a company that you may know for its product teardowns, you can set see-through and X-ray photos of the Series 7 Apple Watch as your Apple Watch wallpaper. iFixit made the wallpapers with the help of Creative Electron , a company that makes X-ray photos of client products.For the Series 7 Apple Watch, Apple made a few changes inside the device. Apple removed a diagnostic port, a display cable and added a bigger battery. All these changes were taken into consideration while making the new wallpapers.These new wallpapers enable you to see what exactly your Apple Watch Series 7 looks like from the inside every time you raise your hand. There are two see-through and one X-ray wallpaper for the 44mm version of the Apple Watch Series 7, and only one see-through wallpaper for the 41mm version.Although the new see-through and X-ray wallpapers are made to represent the Apple Watch Series 7, you can use them as wallpapers for the previous Apple watches as well. But if you want an X-ray or a see-through wallpaper made for your current Apple Watch, iFixit offers see-through and X-ray wallpapers for the bigger versions of the previous generations of Apple watches.Go to iFixit’s easy-to-follow guide to add these wallpapers to your Apple Watch.