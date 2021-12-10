iFixit made see-through and X-ray wallpapers for your Series 7 Apple Watch

iFixit made see-through and X-ray wallpapers for your Series 7 Apple Watch0
For the Series 7 Apple Watch, Apple made a few changes inside the device. Apple removed a diagnostic port, a display cable and added a bigger battery. All these changes were taken into consideration while making the new wallpapers.
Although the new see-through and X-ray wallpapers are made to represent the Apple Watch Series 7, you can use them as wallpapers for the previous Apple watches as well. But if you want an X-ray or a see-through wallpaper made for your current Apple Watch, iFixit offers see-through and X-ray wallpapers for the bigger versions of the previous generations of Apple watches.
Go to iFixit’s easy-to-follow guide to add these wallpapers to your Apple Watch.