Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View
Apple Wearables

iFixit made see-through and X-ray wallpapers for your Series 7 Apple Watch

Preslav Mladenov
By
0
iFixit made see-through and X-ray wallpapers for your Series 7 Apple Watch
Thanks to iFixit, a company that you may know for its product teardowns, you can set see-through and X-ray photos of the Series 7 Apple Watch as your Apple Watch wallpaper. iFixit made the wallpapers with the help of Creative Electron, a company that makes X-ray photos of client products.

For the Series 7 Apple Watch, Apple made a few changes inside the device. Apple removed a diagnostic port, a display cable and added a bigger battery. All these changes were taken into consideration while making the new wallpapers.

These new wallpapers enable you to see what exactly your Apple Watch Series 7 looks like from the inside every time you raise your hand. There are two see-through and one X-ray wallpaper for the 44mm version of the Apple Watch Series 7, and only one see-through wallpaper for the 41mm version.

Although the new see-through and X-ray wallpapers are made to represent the Apple Watch Series 7, you can use them as wallpapers for the previous Apple watches as well. But if you want an X-ray or a see-through wallpaper made for your current Apple Watch, iFixit offers see-through and X-ray wallpapers for the bigger versions of the previous generations of Apple watches.

Go to iFixit’s easy-to-follow guide to add these wallpapers to your Apple Watch.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Apple Watch Series 7 (45mm) specs
Apple Watch Series 7 (45mm) specs
Review
9.0
$100off $399 Special Apple
  • Display 448 x 368 pixels
  • Hardware Apple S7 1GB RAM
  • Storage 32GB, not expandable
  • OS watchOS
Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm) specs
Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm) specs
$399 Special BestBuy
  • Display 448 x 368 pixels
  • Hardware Apple S7 1GB RAM
  • Storage 32GB, not expandable
  • OS watchOS

Latest News

Another leak implies phone known as Galaxy S22 Ultra will be called Note 22
by Anam Hamid,  0
Another leak implies phone known as Galaxy S22 Ultra will be called Note 22
This is by far the best Microsoft Surface Pro 8 deal available before Christmas
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
This is by far the best Microsoft Surface Pro 8 deal available before Christmas
-$300
Foldable Oppo Find N leaks with 50MP camera, ex-OnePlus exec in charge of its simplicity
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Foldable Oppo Find N leaks with 50MP camera, ex-OnePlus exec in charge of its simplicity
YouTube Premium now gets you 3 months of Microsoft’s ‘PC Game Pass’ for free
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
YouTube Premium now gets you 3 months of Microsoft’s ‘PC Game Pass’ for free
Samsung promotes people in their 30s and 40s to execs, empowering the young generation
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Samsung promotes people in their 30s and 40s to execs, empowering the young generation
Android games are coming to PC next year
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Android games are coming to PC next year
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless