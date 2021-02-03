Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

Apple

The Apple Watch Series 6 with LTE scores its highest discounts in a long time

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Feb 03, 2021, 1:38 AM
The Apple Watch Series 6 with LTE scores its highest discounts in a long time
There's probably no such thing as a bad time to buy the newest edition of the world's most popular smartwatch, but if you want to maximize your savings on a cellular-enabled version, now might be the perfect time to go ahead and snap up a 40 or 44mm Apple Watch Series 6.

That's because Amazon is selling a number of different models at up to a $69 discount at the time of this writing, seemingly offering its absolute best deals since Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2020. Said price cut applies to the smaller LTE-enabled variation in several color combinations, including blue/deep navy, silver/white, space gray/black, and a snazzy all-red flavor.

We're obviously talking about models with 40mm aluminum cases and fluoroelastomer sport bands here, which are normally available for $499 a pop. Meanwhile, you can also shave 69 bucks off the $529 list price of a single 44mm blue aluminum flavor with a deep navy strap and standalone cellular connectivity, with several other jumbo-sized models scoring humbler discounts of up to $50.

Speaking of humbler discounts, we should also point out that the GPS-only Apple Watch Series 6 is on sale for $49 less than usual in multiple color options in both 40 and 44mm sizes. These deals are actually not entirely new, with some of them being available without pause for the last couple of months or so and others returning after short breaks over the past few weeks.

At these substantially reduced prices, it's naturally hard to argue with the value for money delivered by an ECG-monitoring, sleep-tracking, and blood oxygen-measuring intelligent timepiece that packs a faster than ever processor while sporting a stunningly bright Always-On Retina display. 

Granted, you can still get the Android and iOS-compatible Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 at even lower prices, but there's a reason why so many iPhone users tend to choose Apple's wearable devices over everything else on the market. These bad boys are simply and objectively better than all their rivals.

Related phones

Watch Series 6 (44mm)
Apple Watch Series 6 (44mm) View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review
$500 Special AT&T $564 Special Walmart $500 Special Verizon
  • Display 1.8 inches 448 x 368 pixels
  • Hardware Apple S6 1GB RAM
  • Storage 32GB, not expandable
  • OS watchOS 6.x
Watch Series 6 (40mm)
Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm) View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review
$500 Special Verizon $500 Special AT&T
  • Display 1.6 inches 394 x 324 pixels
  • Hardware Apple S6 1GB RAM
  • Storage 32GB, not expandable
  • OS watchOS 6.x

