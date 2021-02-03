The Apple Watch Series 6 with LTE scores its highest discounts in a long time

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





That's because Amazon is selling a number of different models at up to a $69 discount at the time of this writing, seemingly offering its absolute best deals since Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2020 . Said price cut applies to the smaller LTE-enabled variation in several color combinations, including blue/deep navy, silver/white, space gray/black, and a snazzy all-red flavor.



We're obviously talking about models with 40mm aluminum cases and fluoroelastomer sport bands here, which are normally available for $499 a pop. Meanwhile, you can also shave 69 bucks off the $529 list price of a single 44mm blue aluminum flavor with a deep navy strap and standalone cellular connectivity, with several other jumbo-sized models scoring humbler discounts of up to $50.



Speaking of humbler discounts, we should also point out that the GPS-only Speaking of humbler discounts, we should also point out that the GPS-only Apple Watch Series 6 is on sale for $49 less than usual in multiple color options in both 40 and 44mm sizes. These deals are actually not entirely new, with some of them being available without pause for the last couple of months or so and others returning after short breaks over the past few weeks.



At these substantially reduced prices, it's naturally hard to argue with the value for money delivered by an ECG-monitoring, sleep-tracking, and blood oxygen-measuring intelligent timepiece that packs a faster than ever processor while sporting a stunningly bright Always-On Retina display.



Granted, you can still get the Android and iOS-compatible Granted, you can still get the Android and iOS-compatible Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 at even lower prices, but there's a reason why so many iPhone users tend to choose Apple 's wearable devices over everything else on the market. These bad boys are simply and objectively better than all their rivals.