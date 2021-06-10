$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

Amazon is unlikely to beat these hot new Apple Watch Series 6 deals on Prime Day

Adrian Diaconescu
By Adrian Diaconescu
Jun 10, 2021, 10:11 AM
As Amazon's Prime Day 2021 festival draws near, the incentive to buy new tech stuff ahead of the big day(s) is likely to be steadily declining for many bargain hunters who've done this type of rodeo before.

But what if you could beat the rush and the (digital) lines to grab arguably one of the best smartwatches money can buy right now and undoubtedly the world's top-selling wearable device at a discount unlikely to be surpassed later this month?

That may sound too good to be true, but if you hurry, the Apple Watch Series 6 can indeed be yours at a lower than ever price in multiple different models. Perhaps the most attractive of the bunch is a cellular-enabled version in a 40mm size and a combination of a blue aluminum case and deep navy sport band, currently available for a cool $100 less than its usual price of $499.

Amazon is applying the same substantial $100 markdown to the much costlier graphite stainless steel model with a black sport band, 40mm case, and standalone 4G LTE connectivity, which would normally set you back a whopping $699.

Those with larger wrists should also be happy to see the snazzy (Product) RED 44mm variant with built-in cellular capabilities fetch $84 less than its $529 regular price, which just so happens to be another new all-time high discount available today (probably not for long).

Speaking of red-coated Apple Watch Series 6 flavors, the same color option can be had at $70 and $80 off list without untethered voice call functionality and 4G LTE speeds in 40 and 44mm sizes respectively. Before pulling the trigger, you may want to know the former of these two particular price cuts has been exceeded in the past (for like 10 minutes), which could well happen again on Prime Day.

The same cannot be said about the latter, which beats all previous discounts by at least 10 bucks, with a number of other Series 6 family members also warranting your attention at the time of this writing as they're once again sold for $70 less than "usual."

Of course, another detail you should consider before making your final buying decision is the impending arrival of an upgraded Apple Watch Series 7... that may however take months to score similar price reductions from presumably identical MSRPs.

