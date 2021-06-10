Amazon is unlikely to beat these hot new Apple Watch Series 6 deals on Prime Day

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.







That may sound too good to be true, but if you hurry, the That may sound too good to be true, but if you hurry, the Apple Watch Series 6 can indeed be yours at a lower than ever price in multiple different models. Perhaps the most attractive of the bunch is a cellular-enabled version in a 40mm size and a combination of a blue aluminum case and deep navy sport band, currently available for a cool $100 less than its usual price of $499.



Amazon is applying the same substantial $100 markdown to the much costlier graphite stainless steel model with a black sport band, 40mm case, and standalone 4G LTE connectivity, which would normally set you back a whopping $699.



Those with larger wrists should also be happy to see the snazzy (Product) RED 44mm variant with built-in cellular capabilities fetch $84 less than its $529 regular price, which just so happens to be another new all-time high discount available today (probably not for long).



The same cannot be said about the latter, which beats all previous discounts by at least 10 bucks, with a number of other Series 6 family members also warranting your attention at the time of this writing as they're once again sold for $70 less than "usual."



Of course, another detail you should consider before making your final buying decision is the impending arrival of an upgraded Of course, another detail you should consider before making your final buying decision is the impending arrival of an upgraded Apple Watch Series 7 ... that may however take months to score similar price reductions from presumably identical MSRPs.

