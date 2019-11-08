Click here for the best Black Friday deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
AT&T Black Friday deals, get a free Note 10+ 5G or Apple Watch 5

Daniel Petrov by Daniel Petrov   /  Nov 29, 2019, 2:37 AM
Get ready for AT&T’s Black Friday deals! That's how AT&T's dedicated page starts, and it lists several ongoing deals to choose from right now, including up to $700 off the iPhone 11 or $950 off the Galaxy Note 10


AT&T Black Friday free phones and Apple Watch deal


In addition, it just unveiled BOGO deals on the iPhone XR, Apple Watch, the new Google Pixel 4, the Samsung S10e, and the LG G8X ThinQ with a new line on an unlimited plan with the following terms:


*Ends 12/5/19. Req’s new line, $600 on 0% APR 30-mo. agmt & well-qual. credit. Unlimited rate plan required. $0 after credits over 30 mos. No credits for optional $5/mo. Next Up upgrade feature. If svc cancelled, credits stop & device balance due. $30 Activation and other terms apply.



*Ends 12/5/19. Req’s new line, $840 on 0% APR 30-mo. agmt & well-qual. credit. Unlimited rate plan required. Free after credits over 30 mos. No credits for optional $5/mo. Next Up upgrade feature. If svc cancelled, credits stop & device balance due. $30 Activation and other terms apply.



*Ends 12/5/19. Req’s new line, $750 on 0% APR 30-mo. agmt & well-qual. credit. Unlimited rate plan required. Free after credits over 30 mos. No credits for optional $5/mo. Next Up upgrade feature. If svc cancelled, credits stop & device balance due. $30 Activation and other terms apply.


*Ends 12/5/19. Req’s new line, $780 on 0% APR 30-mo. agmt & well-qual. credit. Unlimited rate plan required. Free after credits over 30 mos. No credits for optional $5/mo. Next Up upgrade feature. If svc cancelled, credits stop & device balance due. $30 Activation and other terms apply.

Verizon Black Friday deals
T-Mobile Black Friday deals
Sprint Black Friday deals


The carrier makes Black Friday online shopping even easier – you can order online and get your device on that very same day in the run-up to November 29. That includes picking it up in the store (duh) or having it brought to your front porch in select ZIP codes, and any delivery method comes free.

AT&T does have an ongoing sale on flagships and unlimited data plans as well, and it will have more deals as the holiday season unfold on "a great selection of phones, tablets, and the accessories to make your devices pop, as well as unlimited data plans and TV & Internet offers. You can take advantage of these great values now and get the cool gadgets you want and the tech essentials you need." 

Here are the most notable other deals from AT&T:



