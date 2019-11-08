AT&T Black Friday deals, get a free Note 10+ 5G or Apple Watch 5
Shop Black Friday Deals at AT&T Wireless
Get ready for AT&T’s Black Friday deals! That's how AT&T's dedicated page starts, and it lists several ongoing deals to choose from right now, including up to $700 off the iPhone 11 or $950 off the Galaxy Note 10.
Switch to AT&T- Get up to $950 off elig. Samsung Galaxy Note10 smartphones when you buy on a qualifying installment plan with an elig. AT&T unlimited plan & trade-in an elig. smartphone
AT&T Black Friday free phones and Apple Watch deal
In addition, it just unveiled BOGO deals on the iPhone XR, Apple Watch, the new Google Pixel 4, the Samsung S10e, and the LG G8X ThinQ with a new line on an unlimited plan with the following terms:
*Ends 12/5/19. Req’s new line, $600 on 0% APR 30-mo. agmt & well-qual. credit. Unlimited rate plan required. $0 after credits over 30 mos. No credits for optional $5/mo. Next Up upgrade feature. If svc cancelled, credits stop & device balance due. $30 Activation and other terms apply.
Get a Google Pixel 4 64GB for Free When you buy on a qualifying installment plan with elig. unlimited wireless (min. $75/mo. before discount)*.
*Ends 12/5/19. Req’s new line, $840 on 0% APR 30-mo. agmt & well-qual. credit. Unlimited rate plan required. Free after credits over 30 mos. No credits for optional $5/mo. Next Up upgrade feature. If svc cancelled, credits stop & device balance due. $30 Activation and other terms apply.
Get a Samsung Galaxy S10e 128GB for Free When you buy on a qualifying installment plan with elig. unlimited wireless (min. $75/mo. before discount)*
*Ends 12/5/19. Req’s new line, $750 on 0% APR 30-mo. agmt & well-qual. credit. Unlimited rate plan required. Free after credits over 30 mos. No credits for optional $5/mo. Next Up upgrade feature. If svc cancelled, credits stop & device balance due. $30 Activation and other terms apply.
Get a LG G8X ThinQ for Free when you buy on a qualifying installment plan with elig. unlimited wireless (min. $75/mo. before discount)*.
*Ends 12/5/19. Req’s new line, $780 on 0% APR 30-mo. agmt & well-qual. credit. Unlimited rate plan required. Free after credits over 30 mos. No credits for optional $5/mo. Next Up upgrade feature. If svc cancelled, credits stop & device balance due. $30 Activation and other terms apply.
Buy One Apple Watch and Get up to $500 off the second one when you buy both on qualifying installment plan.*
The carrier makes Black Friday online shopping even easier – you can order online and get your device on that very same day in the run-up to November 29. That includes picking it up in the store (duh) or having it brought to your front porch in select ZIP codes, and any delivery method comes free.
AT&T does have an ongoing sale on flagships and unlimited data plans as well, and it will have more deals as the holiday season unfold on "a great selection of phones, tablets, and the accessories to make your devices pop, as well as unlimited data plans and TV & Internet offers. You can take advantage of these great values now and get the cool gadgets you want and the tech essentials you need."
Here are the most notable other deals from AT&T:
- An iPhone 11, Pro or Max with up to $700 in credits when you switch to AT&T and trade in a qualifying device;Switch to AT&T- Get the amazing iPhone 11 on us when you buy on a qualifying installment plan with an elig. AT&T unlimited plan (min. $75/mo. before discounts) & trade-in an elig. smartphone
- A Samsung Galaxy S10 or Note 10 with up to $700 in credits when you switch to AT&T and trade in a qualifying device;
- An Apple Watch Series 5 or Series 4 with a second one for free.Buy One Apple Watch and Get up to $500 off the second one when you buy both on qualifying installment plan.*
