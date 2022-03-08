 A 'very good' cellular Apple Watch Series 3 can be yours for a crazy low $100 - PhoneArena

A 'very good' cellular Apple Watch Series 3 can be yours for a crazy low $100

Adrian Diaconescu
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Released all the way back in 2017 to middling reviews en route to massive commercial success, the Apple Watch Series 3 is somehow still around, topping our list of the best budget smartwatches available in 2022 at an official price of $199 and up.

Of course, it's not exactly hard for bargain hunters to find good deals on refurbished, open box, and just good old fashioned pre-owned units, with the latest such sale "featured" on eBay's dedicated section arguably beating all similar promotions offered in the past by trusted retailers and shops.

Apple Watch Series 3 (42mm)

GPS, Cellular, Aluminum, Space Gray, Black Sport Band

$99 95
Buy at eBay

With a 98.5 percent positive feedback score based on more than 11,000 customer ratings from the last 12 months, Bidallies certainly seems to warrant the "trusted" label, vouching for the "very good" cosmetic condition of the Series 3 refurbs available for a measly $99.95 apiece in a "limited quantity" right now.

These are 42mm devices with both GPS and standalone cellular connectivity in tow, which means you'd "normally" pay a lot more than 200 bucks for a brand-new copy... if you could actually find one anywhere.

Unlike GPS-only models, the 4G LTE-enabled Apple Watch Series 3 has been officially discontinued in both 38 and 42mm sizes, so this is truly an outstanding deal you do not want to miss. The closest alternative is obviously the 2020-released Apple Watch SE, which typically costs a whopping $359 in a 44mm version with untethered cellular capabilities and is very rarely marked down by more than 30 bucks in all-new condition.

While the newer budget-friendly Apple timepiece is vastly superior in a number of ways, the heart rate monitor, water resistance, and battery life are virtually identical, making the Series 3 an absolute steal at a single Benjamin with all features guaranteed to "work properly" after a "professional" testing and inspection process.

Granted, your "B+ stock item" could come with "minor scrapes or scratches", but that's definitely not a deal breaker when you consider everything else.

Apple Watch Series 3 (42mm) specs
Apple Watch Series 3 (42mm) specs
