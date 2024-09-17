Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!

The unreleased Apple Watch Series 10 is already on sale at a nice little Amazon discount

Apple Watch Series 10 with 42mm rose gold aluminum case
Unveiled a little over a week ago and put up for pre-order right after its official announcement, the Apple Watch Series 10 is available at a discount ahead of its actual release date. Yes, the "sleekest and thinnest Apple Watch yet" is only scheduled to start shipping this Friday, September 20, but if you order it today on Amazon, you can already slash 13 bucks off its $399.99 list price.

That's obviously far from an earth-shattering discount, but it's certainly still notable and even a bit unusual for such a young and (theoretically) extremely appealing smartwatch. Does that mean early Apple Watch Series 10 sales are not going as well as the company may have anticipated? Not necessarily.

Apple Watch Series 10 (42mm)

GPS, Bluetooth, Rose Gold Aluminum Case, Light Blush Sport Band, LTPO3 OLED Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits Brightness, ECG, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Sleep Tracking, Sleep Apnea Notifications, Temperature Sensing, Cycle Tracking, Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Water Resistant Up to 50 Meters, Swimproof, Depth Gauge, S10 Processor, Double Tap Gesture, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Faster Charging
$13 off (3%)
Buy at Amazon

After all, this is a third-party deal that might simply be aimed at attracting a larger number of customers to Amazon.com than the likes of Best Buy, Walmart, or Target. Besides, there's only one particular variant sold at $13 less than usual, and there's clearly a good chance the price cut will go away before the Series 10 is properly released in a few days.

We're talking about an all-new rose gold aluminum model with a similarly eye-catching light blush sport band and a compact 42mm case, which is... definitely not for everyone. Under the hood, this bad boy packs an all-new Apple S10 processor made with reduced product thickness as a main goal, which is another way of saying that raw power hasn't been improved much over last year's Apple Watch Series 9.

But the Apple Watch Series 10 is impressively thin and light, especially when you consider its screen real estate advantage compared to all of its forerunners as well. Perhaps even more impressively, that bigger display is also a lot brighter than what the Series 9 offers, especially when viewed from an angle, which is supposed to greatly improve readability "at a glance."

Recommended Stories
Faster charging is probably the last major Series 10 upgrade over all previous members of the hugely popular Apple Watch family, with the freshly introduced sleep apnea detection technology debuting on the new timepiece before expanding to the Series 9 and Ultra 2 a little further down the line.

All in all, this puppy certainly looks like it has everything it needs to become the best smartwatch in the world once we get a chance to thoroughly review it, so you should probably not waste any opportunity to save a few bucks on its regular price.
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist

