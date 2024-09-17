The unreleased Apple Watch Series 10 is already on sale at a nice little Amazon discount





That's obviously far from an earth-shattering discount, but it's certainly still notable and even a bit unusual for such a young and (theoretically) extremely appealing smartwatch. Does that mean early Apple Watch Series 10 sales are not going as well as the company may have anticipated? Not necessarily.

After all, this is a third-party deal that might simply be aimed at attracting a larger number of customers to Amazon.com than the likes of Best Buy, Walmart, or Target.





After all, this is a third-party deal that might simply be aimed at attracting a larger number of customers to Amazon.com than the likes of Best Buy, Walmart, or Target. Besides, there's only one particular variant sold at $13 less than usual, and there's clearly a good chance the price cut will go away before the Series 10 is properly released in a few days.





We're talking about an all-new rose gold aluminum model with a similarly eye-catching light blush sport band and a compact 42mm case, which is... definitely not for everyone. Under the hood, this bad boy packs an all-new Apple S10 processor made with reduced product thickness as a main goal, which is another way of saying that raw power hasn't been improved much over last year's Apple Watch Series 9





But the Apple Watch Series 10 is impressively thin and light, especially when you consider its screen real estate advantage compared to all of its forerunners as well. Perhaps even more impressively, that bigger display is also a lot brighter than what the Series 9 offers, especially when viewed from an angle, which is supposed to greatly improve readability "at a glance."



Faster charging is probably the last major Series 10 upgrade over all previous members of the hugely popular Apple Watch family, with the freshly introduced sleep apnea detection technology debuting on the new timepiece before expanding to the Series 9 and Ultra 2 a little further down the line.





All in all, this puppy certainly looks like it has everything it needs to become the best smartwatch in the world once we get a chance to thoroughly review it, so you should probably not waste any opportunity to save a few bucks on its regular price.