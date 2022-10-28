Amazon drops the first-gen Apple Watch SE to a lower than ever price (possibly not for long)





Apple Watch SE (40mm) GPS, Bluetooth, Gold Aluminum Case, Starlight Sport Band $90 off (32%) Buy at Amazon





Originally released all the way back in the fall of 2020, the first-gen Apple Watch SE was unsurprisingly officially discontinued on the heels of its sequel's debut last month. While the low-cost iPhone-compatible smartwatch is still available from a host of major third-party retailers in the US, its advanced age certainly makes it risky to wait until Black Friday in late November for the perfect offer.





That's because said offer may never come and the decidedly feature-packed device could go out of stock instead, leaving you empty-handed (or empty-wristed) on Christmas when you can beat the rush and claim Amazon's solid new deal at the time of this writing.





Yes, the Apple Watch SE is cheaper than ever with roughly a month to go until Thanksgiving, fetching a whopping 90 bucks less than usual in a 40mm size and a single gold/starlight color combo with no standalone cellular connectivity on deck.





Because this thing commanded a slightly higher $279 price tag at launch than the 2022 edition, the aforementioned $90 discount still doesn't make the Apple Watch SE irresistibly affordable. At the same time, there are absolutely no guarantees heftier discounts are anywhere on the horizon, and with multiple models currently unavailable on Amazon, we wouldn't be surprised to see this entry-level configuration go away for good in the near future.



