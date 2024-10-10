Get Samsung Galaxy S24+ with 25% off!
Head to Samsung to snatch a Galaxy S24 Ultra at $300 off, no strings attached!
SAMSUNG STORE BARGAIN
Head to Samsung to snatch a Galaxy S24 Ultra at $300 off, no strings attached!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Amazon is now selling the cheapest Apple Watch SE 2 models at record low prices without Prime

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Apple Watch SE 2 (2022)
Just because Amazon's second Prime Day sales event of the year has come and gone in a flash (read 48 hours), that doesn't mean early holiday shoppers are left without amazing options at unbeatable prices when looking at the best smartwatches out there, for instance.

One of the greatest bargains available right now is without a doubt the second-gen Apple Watch SE, which was originally released in 2022. That's a pretty long time ago, but in the absence of a 2023 or 2024 sequel, iPhone users on tight budgets need to settle for this somewhat outdated device or wait another year for a belated third incarnation of Apple's low-cost smartwatch.

Apple Watch SE (2022)

40mm, GPS Only, Apple S8 Processor, Retina LTPO OLED Display with 1000 Nits of Brightness, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Compass, Always-on Altimeter, Built-in Speaker, Third-generation Optical Heart Rate Sensor, Aluminum Case, Sport Loop, Multiple Color Options, No Amazon Prime Membership Required
$79 off (32%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch SE (2022)

44mm, GPS Only, Apple S8 Processor, Retina LTPO OLED Display with 1000 Nits of Brightness, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Compass, Always-on Altimeter, Built-in Speaker, Third-generation Optical Heart Rate Sensor, Midnight Aluminum Case, Ink Sport Loop, No Amazon Prime Membership Required
$79 off (28%)
Buy at Amazon

Normally priced at $249 and up, the Apple Watch SE 2 can be had at the time of this writing for a cool 80 bucks less than that. The $80 discount applies to both the small 40mm version equipped with GPS and Bluetooth connectivity and the large 44mm model sans standalone cellular support that typically costs $279.

To our knowledge, this is the biggest ever markdown received by non-4G LTE-enabled Apple Watch SE (2022) units at a major retailer like Amazon, matching the stellar deals offered exclusively to Prime members back in July and earlier this week.

The best thing about the e-commerce giant's new special offers is that they don't come with any restrictions or requirements, addressing both Prime members and non-members equally. Of course, you do need to hurry to take advantage of this $80 discount on your GPS-only Apple Watch SE 2 model of choice, with Amazon's inventory being likely to run out very soon.

Powered by the same S8 processor as the high-end Apple Watch Series 8... from a couple of years ago, the SE 2 is clearly not as fast or as generally advanced as the Apple Watch Series 9 or Series 10. But for its (newly reduced) prices, this thing definitely shines in a number of key departments, supporting among others fall detection, crash detection, in-depth sleep tracking, and Emergency SOS technology while also sporting a respectably high-quality Retina display with a peak brightness of 1000 nits.

In short, you're probably looking at the best budget smartwatch... for your iPhone, and even though Black Friday and Cyber Monday are right around the corner, Amazon's latest discount is unlikely to be eclipsed at any point in the near future.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Apple Watch - Deals History
36 stories
10 Oct, 2024
Amazon is now selling the cheapest Apple Watch SE 2 models at record low prices without Prime
07 Oct, 2024
Target has the Apple Watch SE 2 with 4G LTE on sale at a Prime Day-beating price
06 Oct, 2024
Target is selling the big Apple Watch Series 9 at incredibly low prices with a (very small) catch
03 Oct, 2024
The Apple Watch Series 9 45mm gets a sweet discount on Amazon, outshining even its successor
25 Sep, 2024
The hot new Apple Watch Series 10 is now on sale at a surprisingly high Amazon discount
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile staff forced to deal with angry customers after promo terms changed overnight
T-Mobile staff forced to deal with angry customers after promo terms changed overnight
Apple is moving away from its yearly product releases
Apple is moving away from its yearly product releases
AT&T users should brace for a rate increase as company provides price change info
AT&T users should brace for a rate increase as company provides price change info
Did SpaceX unknowingly stab T-Mobile in the back?
Did SpaceX unknowingly stab T-Mobile in the back?
T-Mobile users have another reason to be hopeful as Starlink celebrates a milestone
T-Mobile users have another reason to be hopeful as Starlink celebrates a milestone
T-Mobile deal connects your smartwatch, tablet and even laptop for only $5/month per device
T-Mobile deal connects your smartwatch, tablet and even laptop for only $5/month per device

Latest News

Apple's 2024 Beats Pill speaker is discounted for the very first time before Prime Day
Apple's 2024 Beats Pill speaker is discounted for the very first time before Prime Day
Google Play Store may soon start highlighting tablet-optimized apps compatible with cars
Google Play Store may soon start highlighting tablet-optimized apps compatible with cars
Amazon is selling Samsung's formidable Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at a new record low price (no Prime needed)
Amazon is selling Samsung's formidable Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at a new record low price (no Prime needed)
Xiaomi 15 Pro's design and colors exposed in leaked renders
Xiaomi 15 Pro's design and colors exposed in leaked renders
Target has the Apple Watch SE 2 with 4G LTE on sale at a Prime Day-beating price
Target has the Apple Watch SE 2 with 4G LTE on sale at a Prime Day-beating price
The iPhone has too many buttons now
The iPhone has too many buttons now
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless