Amazon is now selling the cheapest Apple Watch SE 2 models at record low prices without Prime





One of the greatest bargains available right now is without a doubt the second-gen Apple Watch SE , which was originally released in 2022. That's a pretty long time ago, but in the absence of a 2023 or 2024 sequel, iPhone users on tight budgets need to settle for this somewhat outdated device or wait another year for a belated third incarnation of Apple 's low-cost smartwatch.

Apple Watch SE (2022) 40mm, GPS Only, Apple S8 Processor, Retina LTPO OLED Display with 1000 Nits of Brightness, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Compass, Always-on Altimeter, Built-in Speaker, Third-generation Optical Heart Rate Sensor, Aluminum Case, Sport Loop, Multiple Color Options, No Amazon Prime Membership Required $79 off (32%) Buy at Amazon Apple Watch SE (2022) 44mm, GPS Only, Apple S8 Processor, Retina LTPO OLED Display with 1000 Nits of Brightness, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Compass, Always-on Altimeter, Built-in Speaker, Third-generation Optical Heart Rate Sensor, Midnight Aluminum Case, Ink Sport Loop, No Amazon Prime Membership Required $79 off (28%) Buy at Amazon





Normally priced at $249 and up, the Apple Watch SE 2 can be had at the time of this writing for a cool 80 bucks less than that. The $80 discount applies to both the small 40mm version equipped with GPS and Bluetooth connectivity and the large 44mm model sans standalone cellular support that typically costs $279.





To our knowledge, this is the biggest ever markdown received by non-4G LTE-enabled Apple Watch SE (2022) units at a major retailer like Amazon, matching the stellar deals offered exclusively to Prime members back in July and earlier this week.





The best thing about the e-commerce giant's new special offers is that they don't come with any restrictions or requirements, addressing both Prime members and non-members equally. Of course, you do need to hurry to take advantage of this $80 discount on your GPS-only Apple Watch SE 2 model of choice, with Amazon's inventory being likely to run out very soon.





Powered by the same S8 processor as the high-end Apple Watch Series 8 ... from a couple of years ago, the SE 2 is clearly not as fast or as generally advanced as the Apple Watch Series 9 or Series 10 . But for its (newly reduced) prices, this thing definitely shines in a number of key departments, supporting among others fall detection, crash detection, in-depth sleep tracking, and Emergency SOS technology while also sporting a respectably high-quality Retina display with a peak brightness of 1000 nits.





In short, you're probably looking at the best budget smartwatch ... for your iPhone, and even though Black Friday and Cyber Monday are right around the corner, Amazon's latest discount is unlikely to be eclipsed at any point in the near future.