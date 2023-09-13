Can't decide which iPhone to buy? Apple releases a video to help you decide

iPhone 15 Pro and As usual, Apple released some videos from Tuesday's "Wonderlust" event. Some of these you might have seen during the event, and some might end up as commercials on television. Let's kick this off with a Guided Tour of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro which is a great video to watch if you're not sure which iPhone model you need. There are some obvious differences such as the light but strong Titanium build on the Pro models, and the brand new 3nm A17 Pro chip with 19 billion transistors on theand iPhone 15 Pro Max









But this year, the non-Pro models get the Dynamic Island, a 48MP Main camera, and the A16 Bionic chipset which powers the iPhone 14 Pro models. And there is the color-infused glass on the non-Pro models that gives them a cool new look. There are great reasons to buy any of the four different models as this video shows. Still, after viewing it, you might come away favoring one particular model. Which one will it be?





The four-minute video that introduces the iPhone 15 Pro line starts with a bang-literally. We see a scene being shot from an action movie using one of the new Pro units and once again Apple shouts out about the Titanium build used on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max . Titanium is light making these the lightest iPhone Pro units ever, but the material is also strong. The Pro models have the customizable Action button that will allow you to set up shortcuts for almost any activity. Photos can be turned into portraits after they've already been processed, and there is more.







iPhone 15 Pro series is, according to Apple, a "movie making, high-res shot taking, gaming powerhouse, built with aerospace-grade titanium" that is "the most powerful iPhone ever made."





Time for a little comic relief mixed with a bit of serious environmental action on Apple's part. Back in 2020, Apple said that it would bring its carbon footprint to net zero by 2030 using a variety of different methods including new materials, low-carbon shipping, and clean energy. How is Apple doing? Mother Nature paid a visit to Apple to meet with CEO Tin Cook and his team and you can find out what Apple told her in this somewhat amusing clip. Remember, it's not nice to fool Mother Nature.











Between the Apple Watch and the iPhone, these devices have saved many lives and this video, which opened Tuesday's event, shows birthdays being celebrated by those who were diagnosed in time thanks to the heart rate monitor or the EKG on the Apple Watch. And there are iPhone users in the video who were facing certain death in areas without cellular connectivity but were saved by the Emergency SOS via Satellite feature. It's an emotional video that will make you proud to be an Apple customer.





iPhone 15 is only 48 seconds long and with a bit of editing, this will probably be the first television commercial to come from Tuesday's event. The video shows some of the formerly "Pro-only" iPhone features coming to the iPhone 15 and



Apple Watch Series 9 users in October allowing them to double-tap their index finger and thumb together to answer a call, send a new message, or snooze an alarm. The ad shows many of the ways that this gesture will come in handy.





The last video shows a music video being shot on the iPhone 15 Pro , Olivio Rodrigo's "get him back!" is the tune. And it all fits in with Apple's focus on showing you that the iPhone 15 Pro line offers a monster photography system with pro capabilities.





