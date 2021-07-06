Apple renews relations with shunned supplier Pegatron for iPhone 13 mini





Apple had suspended future contracts with Pegatron last year, when it was discovered that the supplier was falsifying documents and taking extreme measures to cover up the fact that there were students laboring in the factory in conditions that violated Apple's Supplier Code of Conduct.





These students were being purposefully misclassified as non-students, while the CoC stipulates that they be clearly identified as such.





The CoC also stipulates that the "supplier shall not require juvenile workers to work overtime or perform nighttime work," and students in Pegatron were doing both, whether voluntarily or not.





When this was discovered, Apple immediately put a stop to the violations, made sure that students were properly compensated, and placed the company on probation—despite the fact that at the time, Pegatron was Apple's second-largest iPhone part supplier.





It would seem that Pegatron has corrected its ways, as it has now been confirmed to be joining fellow Taiwanese supplier Foxconn for the upcoming assembly of Apple's iPhone 13 mini, expected this fall/winter.













If the trend continues with the iPhone 13, we likely won't be seeing any more of Apple's iconic mini flagship powerhouses in the years to come.

Become an insider Indulge yourself in the wonderful world of mobile technology with our weekly newsletter! sign up