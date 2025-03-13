



Maybe Apple should play things safe after all





I know we all wished the iPhone 17 family would look different from the iPhone 16 lineup (and iPhone 15, and iPhone 14), but sometimes, being different is not a good thing. Certainly not when said differences don't apply to the competition as well.













take inspiration copy Google, and not just because copying is bad and it can damage both brands and create confusion among prospective buyers. The real problem (for me, at least) is that the There, I said it, and I stand by it. It would be an abomination for Apple tocopy Google, and not just because copying is bad and it can damage both brands and create confusion among prospective buyers. The real problem (for me, at least) is that the Pixel 9 family is... kind of ugly in my book, and instead of those ghastly camera bars going away, it looks like I may have to live with even more such inexplicably prominent components fairly soon.

Now, I do get that the actual camera sensors need to occupy a lot of space on a phone's back to be as efficient and as advanced as possible, but come on now, those chunks of metal around them serve no functional purpose, and we all know it. Oh, and let's not get into such a massive camera bar's inherent potential durability shortcomings





The point is this is not where Apple should look for an iPhone 17 series redesign, and I really, really, really hope that the 17 Air and 17 Pro Max will not end up taking after the Pixel 9 series after all. If that means Apple needs to be boring again, so be it!

Want inspiration? Why not look elsewhere?









Of course, Apple couldn't have mimicked its arch-rival without causing outrage among its longtime fans and incessant mocking among its longtime haters, which kind of makes me assume that the company is not taking Google very seriously as a global smartphone market competitor... just yet.



iPhone 17 family could take after, from the strikingly attractive But there are plenty of other smaller players in the mobile industry that thefamily could take after, from the strikingly attractive OnePlus 13 to the clean and simple Sony Xperia 1 VI . There's really no shame in looking to your right and your left for things to "borrow" and (hopefully) polish, but there is a little bit of shame in emulating the wrong design and company.





At the end of the day, I'd much rather see Apple continue to do its own thing than copy anyone , but if that's not possible for whatever reason, I'd love to see a OnePlus 13 -inspired iPhone 17 Pro Max or iPhone 17 Air . Who's with me?