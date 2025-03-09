This is what your iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 Pro Max will probably look like
As more time passes and more and more reports come out it’s beginning to seem like Apple really has taken a page out of Google’s design book. The iPhone 17 series will very likely be adopting the rear camera island found on the Google Pixel 9 and its predecessors. Thanks to leaked designs and the magic of 3D printing we now have our first look at what these phones will look like in the real world.
The iPhone 17 Air will reportedly feature a slim rear camera island with a single lens whereas the iPhone 17 Pro Max will come with a much larger bump. This larger island is said to contain the iconic triple camera setup but with the flash being placed at the far end of the island. While heavily inspired by the Google Pixel phones, the iPhone 17 will retain Apple’s touch in its design as well.
Another look at the iPhone 17 Air. | Image credit — Majin Bu
This radical shift in design philosophy has understandably been quite divisive. While some welcome the new design after years of the same old look, others are wondering what went wrong over at Apple. I personally think it’s a mistake for the iPhone 17 to copy Pixel because then Apple’s phones will get mistaken for their rivals instead.
There’s also some contention on whether these designs are even accurate in the first place. While some respectable industry insiders claim that this is what the iPhone 17 will look like, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman thinks otherwise. Gurman has said that these designs are based off of a false sketch found at Apple.
In addition to a new design we may actually get the revamped Siri that keeps getting delayed over and over again. And the base model having a refresh rate higher than 60 Hz will just be the icing on the cake. If it happens, of course.
However another very renowned insider claims that they got a look at the iPhone 17 Air in development and that the designs shown above are, in fact, finalized. If that is true — and it really seems like it is — then at least breaking the monotony of the same look each year is something that the iPhone 17 will have going for it.
