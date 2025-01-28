Apple plays a risky game with the iPhone SE 4's single camera – but will power over pixels win?

Leaked image of the iPhone SE 4 . | Image credit – Majin Bu

Yep, I like this! " And you know why? It's that one rear camera – simple, clean, and different from the usual. But here's the thing: in 2025, multiple cameras on the back are practically a given, even for the

One camera on the back, but power on the inside As soon as I saw it, I thought, "" And you know why? It's that one rear camera – simple, clean, and different from the usual. But here's the thing: in 2025, multiple cameras on the back are practically a given, even for the budget phones . So, what is Apple thinking by sticking to just one camera on its SE models? Is that the price to pay for all the power packed inside? And is it still worth considering, even with just one camera?







The iPhone SE 4 is rumored to be based on the iPhone 14 , after all. But honestly, the similarities might stop here. Theis rumored to be based on the iPhone 14 and the latest leaks seem to back that up. We might get the same 6.1-inch OLED display, the same more modern vibe, and the same 3279 mAh battery. These are all upgrades from the iPhone SE 3 , but I know some of you might think, "That's still kind of old, right?" I mean, it's pulling from the, after all. But honestly, the similarities might stop here.



The iPhone 14 has a better camera – mainly because there are two on the back. Meanwhile, the SE 4 is likely sticking with a single 48 MP camera. That's a big jump from the 12 MP sensor in the current model, but it might still leave some of you feeling underwhelmed. But let's face it: Apple probably had to make some sacrifices to keep the price tag of the SE 4 lower than that of the flagship models. And historically, that sacrifice has always been the camera performance with the SE line.



iPhone SE 4 might still be a solid option for budget-conscious buyers. Why? Because it's expected to pack the latest A18 chipset from the iPhone 16 series, plus Apple's first in-house 5G modem. Add in 8 GB of RAM and all the AI-powered Apple Intelligence features – some of which aim to boost camera performance – and you're looking at some serious power.



While one camera might seem like a downgrade, Apple's AI enhancements could still provide impressive results for casual users who aren't obsessed with the best specs. So, maybe that one camera is just the trade-off for all the internal muscle. I mean, maybe Apple is aiming to make the SE 4 the "Odin" of the iPhone lineup.



Odin, the chief god from Norse mythology, is often depicted as one-eyed, having sacrificed his eye for wisdom. He gave up his eye to gain the ability to see everything in the world. Maybe that's what the SE 4 is – less camera, but smarter, with all the Apple Intelligence on board.



Is it still worth it to get it even with one single camera?



Yeah, I think so, especially if the best camera isn't a must for you. For example, I know a lot of people who really don't care about camera performance because they simply don't take many photos. I've already written that



The iPhone SE 4 might pack the same software features as the latest iPhone 16 series, along with the newest chipset, more RAM and – don't forget – USB-C. Plus, it will get years of software support that older models just can't offer.



But if you're after a better camera and don't care about AI features, the iPhone 14 could be a great alternative and right now, you can find the iPhone 14 for about $500, which is the same as the expected price of the iPhone SE 4 . My guess? There are going to be plenty of customers out there who want a reliable phone with the latest software and AI features for around $500 instead of dropping $800+ on a flagship.Yeah, I think so, especially if the best camera isn't a must for you. For example, I know a lot of people who really don't care about camera performance because they simply don't take many photos. I've already written that the iPhone SE 4 is a solid choice but some older iPhones are worth considering too . Still for those who aren't camera-obsessed, the upcoming SE 4 is definitely the better option.Themight pack the same software features as the latestseries, along with the newest chipset, more RAM and – don't forget – USB-C. Plus, it will get years of software support that older models just can't offer.But if you're after a better camera and don't care about AI features, thecould be a great alternative and right now, you can find thefor about $500, which is the same as the expected price of the



And if you're open to Android, there are plenty of mid-range options to consider. Google's upcoming And if you're open to Android, there are plenty of mid-range options to consider. Google's upcoming Pixel 9a , for instance, is expected to launch soon with a massive 5,100 mAh battery, dual cameras, 8 GB of RAM, and Google's extensive AI features.