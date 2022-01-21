Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Reserve the latest Samsung Galaxy devices!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Reserve the latest Samsung Galaxy devices!

 View
Deals

Apple's noise-cancelling Beats Studio Buds are cheaper than ever before (but not for long)

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Apple's noise-cancelling Beats Studio Buds are cheaper than ever before (but not for long)
Today looks like a perfect day to buy a new pair of true wireless earbuds manufactured by Apple if you're on a tight budget. While the company's own-brand AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro are still pretty expensive compared to some of the competition's best products, the Beats Studio Buds just so happen to be on sale at a lower than ever price at the same time that the Fit Pro are offered at an unprecedented discount.

While the newer and higher-end model in Apple's Beats-branded product portfolio can definitely be considered a solid alternative to the AirPods Pro and Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro, the older and humbler Studio Buds seem to be competing directly against the AirPods 3 and Galaxy Buds 2.

Beats Studio Buds

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Refurbished, 1 Year Warranty

$85 off (57%)
$64 99
$149 99
Buy at Woot

Unlike the latest non-Pro AirPods edition, these bad boys do come with state-of-the-art active noise cancellation technology on deck, which makes their reduced $64.99 price almost impossible to beat right now.

You have (less than) 24 hours at the time of this writing to score the sweat-resistant and long-lasting buds in black and red paint jobs... and refurbished condition. That latter detail certainly reduces the appeal of Woot's killer new deal, but on the decidedly bright side of things, these "grade A" units include an unbeatable 1-year warranty (provided by eReplacements rather than Apple) while promising "like-new" functionality.

Their "cosmetic damage", meanwhile, should be "minimal" at worst, which are the exact same terms and conditions as those of a similar but less attractive promotion from a little over a month ago.

The likes of Amazon and Best Buy can't currently rival Woot's generosity, mind you, not even with a much shorter 90-day warranty included, and in case you're wondering, the iOS and Android-compatible Beats Studio Buds are normally priced at $149.99 brand-new.

That's far from an extravagant price too considering that you get stellar battery life of up to 8 hours from the buds themselves, as well as a total endurance score of 24 hours when you also count the bundled charging case, Class 1 Bluetooth connectivity, hands-free Siri assistance, dual beam-forming microphone technology, and reasonably powerful sound.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

The new Samsung Galaxy A22e 5G may be just a rebranded Galaxy A22 5G
by Preslav Mladenov,  0
The new Samsung Galaxy A22e 5G may be just a rebranded Galaxy A22 5G
Award-winning open-world, card adventure Arcanium joins Netflix’s mobile games library
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Award-winning open-world, card adventure Arcanium joins Netflix’s mobile games library
Samsung updates Expert RAW camera app with new features and much-needed bug fixes
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
Samsung updates Expert RAW camera app with new features and much-needed bug fixes
Massive update drops for OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Massive update drops for OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro
T-Mobile wants you to know its industry-leading 5G is totally safe to use
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
T-Mobile wants you to know its industry-leading 5G is totally safe to use
Samsung starts the Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 Ultra preorder reservations with early bonuses
by Daniel Petrov,  5
Samsung starts the Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 Ultra preorder reservations with early bonuses
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless