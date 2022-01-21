Apple's noise-cancelling Beats Studio Buds are cheaper than ever before (but not for long)

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.









Unlike the latest non-Pro AirPods edition, these bad boys do come with state-of-the-art active noise cancellation technology on deck, which makes their reduced $64.99 price almost impossible to beat right now.





You have (less than) 24 hours at the time of this writing to score the sweat-resistant and long-lasting buds in black and red paint jobs... and refurbished condition. That latter detail certainly reduces the appeal of Woot's killer new deal, but on the decidedly bright side of things, these "grade A" units include an unbeatable 1-year warranty (provided by eReplacements rather than Apple) while promising "like-new" functionality.





Their "cosmetic damage", meanwhile, should be "minimal" at worst, which are the exact same terms and conditions as those of a similar but less attractive promotion from a little over a month ago.





The likes of Amazon and Best Buy can't currently rival Woot's generosity, mind you, not even with a much shorter 90-day warranty included, and in case you're wondering, the iOS and Android-compatible Beats Studio Buds are normally priced at $149.99 brand-new.





That's far from an extravagant price too considering that you get stellar battery life of up to 8 hours from the buds themselves, as well as a total endurance score of 24 hours when you also count the bundled charging case, Class 1 Bluetooth connectivity, hands-free Siri assistance, dual beam-forming microphone technology, and reasonably powerful sound.

