Apple's noise-cancelling Beats Studio Buds are cheaper than ever before (but not for long)0
Unlike the latest non-Pro AirPods edition, these bad boys do come with state-of-the-art active noise cancellation technology on deck, which makes their reduced $64.99 price almost impossible to beat right now.
Their "cosmetic damage", meanwhile, should be "minimal" at worst, which are the exact same terms and conditions as those of a similar but less attractive promotion from a little over a month ago.
The likes of Amazon and Best Buy can't currently rival Woot's generosity, mind you, not even with a much shorter 90-day warranty included, and in case you're wondering, the iOS and Android-compatible Beats Studio Buds are normally priced at $149.99 brand-new.
That's far from an extravagant price too considering that you get stellar battery life of up to 8 hours from the buds themselves, as well as a total endurance score of 24 hours when you also count the bundled charging case, Class 1 Bluetooth connectivity, hands-free Siri assistance, dual beam-forming microphone technology, and reasonably powerful sound.